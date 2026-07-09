Woman with ₹80 lakh savings wants to quit government job over burnout: 'I don’t think I can continue living like this'

A 31-year-old woman working in a public sector undertaking (PSU) has sparked a discussion on Reddit after revealing that she wants to quit her government job despite having built a ₹80 lakh corpus. In a post titled, "31F govt job, 80L corpus - want to quit for peace. Reckless or realistic?", she said years of relentless work pressure had left her emotionally exhausted. The woman asked Reddit whether she should resign from her job. (Pexels/Representational image)

The woman, who said she has been working in a PSU for the last 7 years, described her financial situation as stable. She said she has no debt, lives a modest lifestyle and has accumulated decent savings over the years.

However, she explained that her work situation changed after being transferred to a new department. "The problem is that I'm completely burnt out," she wrote.

The woman shared that she has been working weekends, holidays and after office hours, sometimes even late at night. She also claimed that she had been called into the office while on sick leave and questioned for taking even a single day off. "Ever since I was shifted to a new department, I've been working weekends, holidays, after office hours, and sometimes even at midnight. I've been called to the office during sick leave, questioned for taking even a single day off," she wrote.

"Despite putting in 9-10 hour workdays, I'm constantly told I'm 'not doing enough.' I honestly can't remember the last time I had a proper break," she said.

The woman admitted she no longer sees herself continuing in the same environment. "I don't think I can continue living like this. I feel emotionally exhausted, and the thought of spending another 25-30 years in this environment terrifies me," she wrote.