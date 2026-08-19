Crompton is no longer just an electrical appliance brand: Here’s what it’s building instead

Crompton is no longer looking at itself only as a fan, lighting or home appliance company. At an event in Mumbai on August 18, the 85-year-old consumer electrical brand unveiled a new strategy called Crompton 2.0, marking its push into connected homes, premium technology and smart energy solutions. What is Crompton 2.0? Everything unveiled at the landmark Mumbai event. (Crompton) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less

The company also introduced a new brand identity, along with Crompton Rhion, a premium technology platform, and a wider Energion ecosystem focused on energy efficiency, connected appliances and EV charging.

What is Crompton 2.0 all about? Crompton says its new approach is built around how people use technology at home today. Instead of selling individual products, the company wants its appliances and energy solutions to work as part of a larger connected setup.

The change is also visible in the company's new visual identity.

Its new emblem, called Cephyr, uses a 12-circle design. Crompton has also added small technology cues to its branding. The dot above the “i” in its “Amazing, Every Day” tagline now resembles a Wi-Fi symbol, while the letter “E” includes elements inspired by a power button and electrical plug.

The company has also introduced a new sound identity that will be used across its digital platforms, products and other consumer touchpoints.

“Crompton 2.0 is our transformation into a diversified, tech-first home solutions platform,” said Promeet Ghosh, Managing Director and CEO of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals.