‘Having an Indian passport is sad’: Founder after being grilled over hotels, cash, return ticket in Timor Leste

An entrepreneur has claimed that he was stopped for additional questioning because of his Indian passport after landing in the tiny nation of Timor Leste. Manoj Ahirwar said that despite the fact that Timor Leste has visa on arrival facility for Indian nationals, he was pulled aside and grilled by immigration officials. Manoj Ahirwar says his Indian passport led to additional scrutiny in Timor Leste. (Instagram/@manoj_ahi)

Ahirwar is the Singapore-based founder of UniqueSide.io who has travelled to more than 20 countries across the world. At Timor Leste, his 22nd country, Ahirwar was stopped and questioned after landing at Dili airport.

He blamed his Indian passport for the additional scrutiny he invited, noting that other tourists got their passports stamped without any issues.

“Pulled aside over Indian passport” “Timor Leste has VOA for most of the countries including India. Everyone got their VOA. When they saw my Indian passport, they pulled me aside for additional questioning,” Ahirwar recounted in his X post this morning.

(Also read: Travel vlogger’s rant on Indian passport goes viral: ‘Har jagah entry denied’)

Ahirwar claimed that immigration officials who pulled him aside in Dili asked him several questions. He was asked whether he had a letter of invitation, why he was visiting Timor Leste, whether he had any friends in the country, the purpose of his visit and more.

The Indian founder claimed that he was also asked to show his hotel bookings and confirm the amount of money he was carrying. Officials also asked him to show the cash he carried.