Mason Heintschel injury: What happened to Panthers RB? Fresh update confirms Pittsburgh’s major blow

The 19-year-old quarterback stayed down for some time before eventually leaving the field with assistance from two members of Pittsburgh’s medical team. He was taken to the locker room and did not return to action.

The injury occurred shortly after halftime when Heintschel scrambled with the ball and was brought down by a pair of Virginia Tech defenders near the sideline.

An MRI later confirmed that Heintschel had suffered an ACL tear, ruling him out for the rest of the season. The injury leaves the unbeaten Panthers without their starting quarterback as they continue their pursuit of the ACC title.

The team learned Saturday that starting quarterback Mason Heintschel will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury during the win, according to CBS’ Matt Zenitz.

Pittsburgh’s unbeaten run continued with a dramatic 35-33 win over Virginia Tech on Friday, but the victory came at a significant cost for the Panthers.

With Heintschel sidelined, Holden Greiner took over under center and helped Pittsburgh hold on for the thrilling victory.

Also read | Did Fluff Bothwell get injured vs Alabama? What happened to Mississippi State RB? Latest update on his status

Greiner completed 8 of 12 passes for 78 yards and a touchdown as the Panthers improved to 5-0. The result kept Pittsburgh unbeaten and strengthened its position in the ACC Championship race.

Heintschel leaves impressive numbers The season-ending injury is a major blow given the level of production Heintschel had provided through the opening five games.

The sophomore had thrown for 1,304 yards, the sixth-highest total among FBS quarterbacks, while his 14 touchdown passes were tied for the national lead. He had also thrown just one interception.

Heintschel’s performances played a major role in Pittsburgh averaging 38.4 points per game, a mark that ranked 30th nationally.

Panthers lean on defense Pittsburgh has established itself as a team to watch in the ACC and has started to generate attention in the College Football Playoff picture. Miami, scheduled to host the Panthers on Oct. 24, is the only remaining ranked opponent on their regular-season schedule.

Also read | Colston Loveland: Age, jersey number, girlfriend Angelique, parents, college stats, net worth, contract, and more

The Panthers could also break into the AP Top 25 this week. With their offense now facing a major change, Pittsburgh will likely rely even more heavily on a defense that has allowed just 13.4 points per game, good for 18th nationally.

Pitt will be back at home next Saturday when it takes on North Carolina, with a win giving the Panthers a chance to secure bowl eligibility within the opening six weeks of the season.