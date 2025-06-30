Indian passport struggles: Woman shares how she missed flight, got no perks like Americans

An Indian woman in the United States has gone viral for an Instagram video in which she jokingly lamented her Indian passport after missing a flight. Anisha Arora filmed the video from a small hotel room that was given to her after she and several other passengers missed their connection due to a delayed flight. Blogger Anisha Arora talks about missing out thanks to an Indian passport (Instagram/@anishaaa1102)

Arora said that other passengers on the missed flight got five-star hotel rooms, thanks to their American passports. She, on the other hand, had to make do with a capsule-sized room in the German airport where she was stuck after the missed connecting flight.

On having an Indian passport

“I never really cared about my passport until now,” she said in her video.

“My flight from Frankfurt got missed because the connecting flight got delayed,” Arora explained, adding: “So while other passengers are getting free stays at five star hotels and free breakfast and dinners, I am stuck in this stupid capsule.”

Arora then panned her phone camera to show the length and breadth of the room, which ended almost as soon as it began.

In her video, she rued about holding an Indian passport, saying that those with US passports had 20 hours in which they could go out and explore Germany. She, on the other hand, had to stay put in her small room due to not having a Schengen visa.

Anisha Arora, who is based in New York City, said, “Any other US citizen in my position would have been so happy because they just got free everything and 20 hours to explore a new country, but not me because I have an Indian passport.”

India ranks 82nd on the Henley Passport Index, well below the US at the 10th spot.

(Also read: Travel vlogger’s rant on Indian passport goes viral: ‘Har jagah entry denied’)