Bihar Police to set up anti-riot force in all districts

The state has been divided into three categories A, B and C and a total of 49 anti-riot companies will be formed, supported by 294 vehicles.

According to a statement by the police headquarters here, "Each anti-riot company will comprise three platoons, with each having 47 personnel, including tear-gas and lathi teams, armed forces, drivers and wireless operators. Each platoon will also have two vehicles one bus and one truck".

Under the initiative, anti-riot units will be constituted at the district and sub-divisional levels, comprising trained men and women police personnel, medical and ambulance teams, video documentation teams and communication and reserve forces.

Patna, Bihar Police will set up a District Anti-Riot Force across the state to effectively deal with sensitive law-and-order situations, communal tensions, protests, attacks on government property and other emergencies, according to an official order issued on Wednesday.

Patna will have three companies and 18 vehicles, while Gayaji, Rohtas, Muzaffarpur, Saran, Motihari, Bettiah, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Samastipur, Bhagalpur and Begusarai will have two companies and 12 vehicles each.

Twenty-one districts in Category B will have one company and six vehicles each, while six districts in Category C will have one platoon and two vehicles each.

District control rooms will immediately disseminate information about any riot or violent situation and ensure that the anti-riot force reaches the designated location within 20 minutes, the statement said.

The force will coordinate with senior police officers at the spot and continuously assess the situation to ensure appropriate action, it said.

Personnel selected for the DARF will undergo one month of specialised training at their respective district police centres.

Selected trainers will receive training at the Rapid Action Force Academy for Public Order in Meerut, after which they will train personnel in their respective districts, according to the statement.

A one-week rotational refresher course will also be organised for each platoon every three months under the supervision of the SP at the police centre.

Senior police officers will ensure adequate arrangements for training, equipment and accommodation, while range-level Inspectors General and Deputy Inspectors General will monitor the implementation, it said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.