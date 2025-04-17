Travel vlogger’s rant on Indian passport goes viral: ‘Har jagah entry denied’

A content creator has highlighted the challenges of travelling with an Indian passport, saying he often faces visa issues and is viewed with distrust when abroad. The travel vlogger, posting on his Instagram channel ‘On Road Indian,’ rued the fact that Indian passport holders have limited access to countries around the world. A travel vlogger rues the 'low value' of an Indian passport(Instagram/@onroadindian)

“This thing that I have, it has no value,” he was heard saying in Hindi in the now-viral video, holding up his passport to indicate the subject of his scorn.

“Don’t get happy thinking of Thailand, Malaysia, Sri Lanka. Our passport is of no use in difficult countries,” he said. He backed this opinion with a personal example, saying he was denied entry to Jordan.

Entry denied

“Har jagah entry denied (entry denied everywhere). A lot of countries are dropping visa-free and visa-on-arrival facilities for us,” he said.

“Abhi Jordan Indian passport dekh ke entry deny kar diya (Just right now in Jordan, they saw Indian passport and denied entry). A country like Egypt wants an invitation letter,” the travel vlogger complained. Even China, he pointed out, only offers a 24-hour visa-free transit to Indians, while other countries get it for 10 days.

The man expressed his frustration with the low value of Indian passport, saying even a person like him – with means and a good travel history – faced these issues.

“I have money. I have all the documents. My travel history is great. And yet, when they see my passport, they check me. Sometimes they deny entry,” the man said.

This year, India's ranking dropped five places – from 80th to 85th – in the list of the world's most powerful passports, according to the Henley Passport Index 2025.

The video on the challenges of travelling with an Indian passport has been viewed over 7 million times in two days, sparking a heated debate on Instagram.