Long weekend travel guide: Jet off to these 8 beautiful countries that offer visa on-arrival

Last-minute travel plans can be tedious because of visa hassles, specially to the Americas and Europe. However, this long weekend, you can still fly to fascinating countries that offer visa on arrival to Indian nationals. According to the Passport Index, as of July 3, 2024, 43 countries offer visa on arrival for Indian nationals. Also, there are 26 countries where Indian passport holders can travel visa-free. All you need to do is submit the necessary documents, pay the fees, and obtain a travel and health insurance, bag your bags and viola! You are on an unforgettable holiday. Head to these 8 beautiful countries that offer Visa on Arrival to Indians (Pixabay)

Here a quick pick of 8 not-so-far countries that you can step into with Visa on Arrival or visa-free facilities.

Mauritius:

Visa information: Visa on arrival for a stay up to 60 days. No visa fees.

Flight time: Delhi to Port Louis: 7.30 hours. Direct flights are available.

What to see/do there: Apravasi Ghat; Penny Museum; Sugar Museum; Hike the Black River Gorges; Mountains of Chamarel; Explore an untouched wilderness on Île aux Aigrettes; Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Gardens; the Rodrigues Coastal Walk; Climb Le Morne Brabant; shop in the Port Louis local market; try Creole food.

Seychelles:

Visa information: Seychelles is a visa-free country for Indian nationals. Upon arrival, you will get a 30-day maximum stay visitor’s permit.

Flight time: Mumbai to Mahe: 4.20 hours. Direct flights are available.

What to see/do there: Anse Source d'Argent (La Digue); Beau Vallon (Mahé); Grand Anse, Petite Anse und Anse Cocos (La Digue); Vallée de Mai (Praslin); Anse Lazio (Praslin); Anse Intendance (Mahé); Anse Takamaka (Mahé); Anse Georgette (Praslin); Curieuse & St. Pierre (Praslin); Sainte Anne Marine Park; Walking tour of Mahe.

Viet Nam:

Visa information: Visa on arrival for Indian nationals. But before flying you have to complete an online application form, pay the processing fee and then receive the approval letter on email (usually issued within one hour to 2 days).

Flight time: 5 hours from Delhi, 4.50 hours from Mumbai, 2.50 hours from Kolkata.

What to see/do there: In Ho Chi Minh City: War Remnants Museum; Notre Dame Cathedral; Saigon Central Post Office; The Reunification Palace; Nguyen Hue Street and City Hall; Ben Thanh Market; Cu Chi Tunnels;

Sri Lanka:

Visa information: Can obtain a double-entry visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 30 days.

Flight time: Mumbai to Colombo. 4.30 hours. Direct flights are available.

What to see/do there: In Colombo: National Museum; have lunch in Dutch Hospital Precinct; taste Sri Lanka’s favourite dessert Watalappan; Visit Gangaramaya Temple; go shopping; go on a culture trail. Do day trips to: Galle; Sigriya Lion’s Rock Fortress; Kandy; Newark Eliya.

Qatar:

Visa information: Get visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 30 days provided hotel reservations are made through the Discover Qatar website.

Flight time: Mumbai to Doha: 3.40 hours. Direct flights are available.

What to see/do there: In Doha: Soul Waqif; Museum of Islamic Art; Falcon Soup; Katara Cultural Village; Banana Island Resort; Corniche; Jungle Zone; Imam Muhammad Ibn Abd Al Wahhab Mosque; Pearl Monument; Doha Fort, Camel Pen.

Thailand:

Visa information: Visa on arrival for Indians. Carry these documents: Valid passport, with at least 6 months validity, from the date of arrival; application form; Two colour photos (35mm x 45mm), not older than 3 months, taken against a white background; Hotel confirmation mentioning the names of all applicants/guests; Photocopy of credit card with original credit card statements of last 6 months; Last 6 months bank statement with original bank seal and a minimum balance of Rs.20,000/person.

Flight time: Mumbai to Thailand: 4.25 hours. Direct flights are available.

What to see/do there: Land in Bangkok and head to Phuket, Pattaya or Koi Samui island. In Bangkok: Jim Thompson House; Lumphini Park; Flower Market; The Grand Palace; Chinatown; Way Pho; The Siam; Chatuchak Weekend Market, one of the largest outdoor markets in the world.

Indonesia:

Visa information: Visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 30 days

Flight time: Mumbai to Jakarta: 6.40 hours. Direct flights are available.

What to see/do there: In Bali: Tegalalang Rice Fields; Bali Swing & Bali Bird Nest; Ubud Traditional Art Market; Mount Batur; Pura Lempuyang; Sababay Winery. In Jakarta: Old Jakarta; Merdeka Square; Chinatown; The Thousand Islands.

Jordan:

Visa information: Visa on arrival for a maximum stay of 15 days

Flight time: Mumbai to Amman: 8 hours. Direct flights are not available.

What to see/do there: Red Sea diving & snorkelling, Visit the Lost City of Petra, Visit the Baptism Site, Take a dip in Dead Sea (make sure not to stay in for more than 10 minutes); Explore Mount Nebo, and the ancient cities of Jerash, Madaba; Tour the Ummayad Castles; Discover Roman remains at Um er Rasas; Visit Bethany Beyond Jordan.