Woman found chained in Maharashtra forest, police recover US passport copy

A 50-year-old woman, believed to be from Tamil Nadu, was found tied to a tree in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Monday, news agency PTI reported. Police recovered a photocopy of a United States passport as well as other documents, including her Aadhar card. (Representative image)

On Saturday evening, a local shepherd in Sonurli village found her chained and in distress. She was spotted after the villager heard her cries for help, the police official said.

As per initial information obtained by the local police, the victim identified as Lalita Kayi, is believed to be in India for the past ten years. “Her visa has expired. We are getting all these documents verified to ascertain her nationality. Police are also in touch with the Foreigners Regional Registration office,” said the police.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in Sawantwasi and then to Oros in Sindhudurg. The victim was later moved to Goa Medical College as she needed further treatment for her mental health condition. "She is out of danger. Doctors treating her said she suffers from psychiatric problems. We have found medical prescriptions in her possession," the official informed.

The victim is believed to have been tied to the tree inside the forest for the past couple of days, but the police are not sure about the exact time of the incident. "The woman is not in a position to give her statement. The woman is weak as she has not eaten anything for a couple of days and also as the area experienced heavy rains. We don't know for how long she was tied to that tree," the police said.

Police initially suspect her husband, who hails from Tamil Nadu, to have tied the victim and fled. Investigation teams have left for Tamil Nadu, Goa and some other places to trace her relatives.

With inputs from PTI