Dadar woman duped in 1.5L job scam for son

Mumbai: The Dadar police have booked a woman for allegedly duping a female resident of Dadar out of ₹1.5 lakh under the pretext of securing a job for her son in the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). The victim and the accused met at a political party function in Dadar, where the accused claimed to have influential contacts within MHADA. HT Image

The complainant, V Patil, 46, sought the accused’s help to find a job for her son, a Commerce graduate. The accused, identified as T Raut from New Panvel, promised to secure the job and later provided a fake appointment letter after taking ₹1.5 lakh from Patil.

Senior inspector Rajendra Avhad of the Dadar police station stated, “An FIR has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing. The suspect has been notified but not yet arrested.”

According to the police, Patil lives in the Prabhadevi area with her family. She met Raut at a women’s cell event of a political party in March 2023, where Raut claimed to have helped many people secure employment at MHADA. Believing this, Patil requested Raut’s assistance for her son’s job.

Raut asked for ₹1.5 lakh and received all the necessary educational documents from Patil. In April 2023, Patil paid ₹1.25 lakh, after which Raut provided an appointment letter on an old letterhead, appointing Patil’s son as a senior clerk. Patil paid the remaining ₹25,000 later.

When Patil and her husband visited the MHADA office in Bandra with their son, they discovered that no recruitment was taking place and the appointment letter was fake. Realising they had been duped, Patil approached the Dadar police station. Based on her complaint, an FIR was registered on Saturday under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC.