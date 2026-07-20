Ludhiana: Man tries to damage idol in temple, probe on, say police

Tension gripped the Haibowal area on Sunday night after a man reportedly entered a temple, tried to tamper with idols and fled after being confronted by residents. Kulwant Kaur, SHO of Haibowal police station, said, “We are examining all aspects of the case.” (JT File)

The incident occurred late at night and has triggered outrage among local residents and members of Hindu organisations, who have demanded strict action against the culprit.

According to Subhash Chander, president of the temple committee, the incident came to light when his wife reached the temple to close its doors for the night, as part of the daily routine. She raised the alarm after she found an unidentified man attempting to damage an idol and trying to take away religious items. Residents from the neighbourhood rushed to the temple following which the accused attempted to flee. Local residents tried to apprehend him, but he reportedly managed to break free after a brief scuffle and escaped under the cover of darkness.

A team from Haibowal police station reached the spot for an investigation. Police officials said footage from CCTV cameras in and around the temple and nearby streets is being scanned to trace the accused.

Kulwant Kaur, SHO of Haibowal police station, said, “We are examining all aspects of the case. CCTV footage and other evidence are being analysed. The motive behind the incident will become clear after a detailed investigation.” An FIR will be registered accordingly, police said.