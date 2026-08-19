Bihar cops use water cannons on march led by Tejashwi Yadav over paper leak, unemployment

The march comes against the backdrop of a controversy over the use of an AK-47 rifle during a student protest in Siwan. The Bihar government told the Supreme Court that a police constable, after being caught in a crowd, fired four rounds into the air from an AK-47. The government maintained that no protester was injured in the firing. The constable has since been suspended. Students are also protesting over paper leaks, unemployment, and issues affecting students and youth, news agency ANI reported.

Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who led the march, was detained by police during the protest.

Police used water cannons to disperse protesters during a foot march towards Lok Bhavan in Patna, Bihar, on Wednesday.

After cops used water cannons, Yadav said the government's response would not stop the movement and claimed that people had come out on the streets.

"The public has awakened and is on the streets. The government will have to bow down. Such actions will not work," Yadav told news agency ANI.

Misa Bharti raises AK-47 issue RJD MP Misa Bharti, who participated in the march, questioned the reported use of an AK-47 during a student protest in Siwan. She alleged that the Bihar government was "killing the future" of students.

Speaking to ANI, Bharti said, “We have heard that the Bihar government in the Supreme Court has admitted that the AK-47 was used (against students). The Bihar govt should have been asked by the court who permitted the use of AK-47 in a protest. If the DM gave permission, he should be suspended. This Bihar govt is killing the future of students of Bihar.”

Manoj Jha highlights paper leaks, unemployment RJD MP Manoj Jha, who also joined the foot march, said students and young people across the country, particularly in Bihar, were angry over repeated paper leaks and unemployment.

Speaking to ANI, Jha said, "Students and youth across the country, especially in Bihar, are angry. Paper leaks have become a pattern. Young people can no longer bear the burden of unemployment. They do not want rhetoric; they want solutions," Jha said.

RJD to submit memorandum to Governor RJD MLA Alok Kumar Mehta said the party was marching alongside students and young people to submit a memorandum to the Governor, highlighting their concerns, including paper leaks.

"It is our right, and when the government does not listen, the Governor is the constitutional custodian of the state. Under the senior leadership, we are going with the youth and students of Bihar. We will submit a memorandum to the Governor regarding students' problems, including the paper leak issue," Mehta said.

(With inputs from agencies)