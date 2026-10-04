YouTube down: Thousands report videos not loading, slow playback amid outage
YouTube TV users reported widespread streaming problems during college football Saturday, with buffering and failed streams affecting live-game viewing.
YouTube TV users reported problems on Saturday, October 3, 2026, with many saying they were unable to watch live programmes, including college football games. Downdetector showed a sharp rise in reports around 5:11 pm EDT, with complaints coming from users across the US.
The reported problems included videos failing to load, buffering, frozen streams, app crashes and grey error screens. Some users also said the service was not working properly across multiple devices.
YouTube TV outage hits during college football Saturday
The outage came during a busy college football Saturday, adding to the frustration for subscribers trying to watch live games.
Users took to social media to share their experiences. One user, Noah Thurman, wrote, “Fix your shit, I’m missing my OSU game,” while Michael Chung said, “Can’t watch football.”
Another user, Sophie, wrote, “Yup mine won’t load.” A fourth user, John Stoned, said YouTube TV had crashed on his television and was also not loading games on his phone.
Other users reported problems with specific features. B said, “I cant use multiview. This is unacceptable on a college football Saturday.” Another user, Kashmir27, said the service had worked normally before “everything stopped” about half an hour earlier.
One more user, Mtbsmitty, reported that videos were repeatedly crashing to a grey screen with an error message.
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Downdetector’s reports showed video streaming as the most common problem, followed by app issues and server connection problems. Other outage trackers also showed reports of buffering, slow performance and video quality problems.
Some users later said the service appeared to be improving, although they were still experiencing slow performance. The reports suggest the issue affected users during a key period for live sports viewing, though the exact cause of the reported problems was not immediately clear.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More