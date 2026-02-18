Why was YouTube down? Google issues 1st statement amid global outage
“We’re aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now. We’ll provide updates as soon as we have them," Google said in a statement.
YouTube experienced a widespread global outage on Tuesday, disrupting access for users across multiple countries, including India and the United States, with hundreds of thousands reporting problems loading videos and using related services.
Early during the disruption, Google acknowledged the issue in a public statement posted by TeamYouTube, saying: “We’re aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now. Our teams are aware, and we’ll provide updates as soon as we have them.”
The help page later posted that "an issue with our recommendations system prevented videos from appearing across surfaces on YouTube (including the homepage, the YouTube app, YouTube Music and YouTube Kids)."
"The homepage is back, but we're still working on a full fix," it said.
Outage tracking website Downdetector showed a sharp surge in complaints worldwide. In the United States alone, more than 320,000 users flagged issues at the peak of the disruption. In India, reports also jumped significantly, with over 19,000 complaints logged within minutes during the morning hours, indicating the outage was global in scope rather than region-specific.
Users reported errors while opening the YouTube app and website, videos failing to play, and repeated “something went wrong” messages. YouTube TV and some Google services also saw elevated complaint levels during the same period, suggesting a broader platform-side issue.
Downdetector compiles outage data based on user-submitted reports and other signals, so figures may not represent the total number of affected users but serve as a strong indicator of disruption trends. Social media platforms were flooded with posts from users across regions reporting simultaneous access failures.
Google-owned YouTube is the world's largest video sharing platform, with over 2.5 billion users actively using the site each month.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Kulkarni
