Is YouTube down in India? Thousands face ‘something went wrong’ error on app
In India, Downdetector logged 19,097 complaints at 7:11 am, indicating a sharp spike in user reports about problems with video streaming on YouTube.
YouTube faced a major global outage on Tuesday, with users in India also reporting widespread access issues, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.
In India, Downdetector logged 19,097 complaints at 7:11 am, indicating a sharp spike in user reports about problems with video streaming, app access, and website loading.
Many users said videos were not playing or the platform was failing to load altogether.
The disruption was not limited to India. In the United States, more than 320,000 users reported issues with YouTube, with Downdetector showing 321,958 incident reports as of 8:18 pm ET. The tracker compiles outage data based on user-submitted reports and other signals.
Related services were also affected. YouTube TV recorded 8,923 issue reports, while Google services saw 2,694 complaints on the platform.
The cause of the outage was not immediately clear. Google is yet to issue a statement on the outage.
Downdetector figures typically represent reported incidents and may not reflect the full scale of an outage, but they are widely used as an early indicator of service disruptions. Users across social media platforms reported problems simultaneously, suggesting a broader service impact.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More