Govt has reached out for first time: CJP's big claim ahead of Parliament march

Ahead of the proposed march to Parliament today, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) made a big claim, saying the government has reached out to them for the first time amid the huge protest. Abhijeet Dipke and Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of Indian education reformer Sonam Wangchuk react to the supporters of CJP at the protest site. (REUTERS)

The claim was made by a CJP spokesperson, HT has learnt. If true, this would be the first communication from the government's side amid widespread calls for intervention in the ongoing hunger strike led by climate activist Sonam Wangchuk. Follow live updates on CJP's Parliament march here.

Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on a hunger strike since last month, was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital by cops on Saturday, July 18. The CJP-led protest further intensified after this as founder Abhijeet Dipke also began an indefinite fast.

No clarity over permission for march The CJP is set to take out a march to Parliament, titled ‘Chalo Sansad’, at 9am today. However, there is no clarity on whether the protesters have been granted permission for the march.

On Sunday, the Delhi Police imposed Section 163 of the BNSS. in parts of New Delhi and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sachin Sharma said that "no permission has been sought or granted for any such protest march/procession."

However, the DCP was also seen interacting with CJP spokesperson Saurav Das this morning at Jantar Mantar. HT has learnt that senior police officials have flagged the risk of a law and order situation due to the protest, to which they were assured that the march would be non-violent.

The CJP has told the police that further call would be taken after speaking to Abhijeet Dipke.

What was govt's first reaction to Wangchuk's strike? The CJP spokesperson claim of the government reaching out comes days after the Centre told the Delhi High Court that it was willing to monitor Sonam Wangchuk's health.

“Whatever medical assistance is required based on doctor report can be given,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, the government's counsel, had said, as per a LiveLaw report. This was the government's first reaction amid mass appeals for Wangchuk to end his fast over health concerns.

The high court had directed the government to ensure doctors check up on Sonam Wangchuk's health daily, and take call on medical intervention based on the medical report.

Citing this order, the Delhi Police had moved Wangchuk to the Safdarjung Hospital from Jantar Mantar. The move had sparked big backlash as the CJP claimed that Wangchuk was “forcibly” taken away.