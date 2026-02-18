YouTube down in USA: Tens of thousands of users face problems amid outage; ‘something went wrong’
At the time of writing, Downdetector logged over 280,000 people facing outage issues with YouTube.
YouTube was reportedly down in the USA on Tuesday. At the time of writing, Downdetector logged over 280,000 people facing outage issues with YouTube.
Most of the issues appeared to be with the app, but some complained of troubles with the website as well. Users reported issues with YouTube TV too, with Downdetector logging over 7000 complaints at the time of writing.
The cause for the outage is not known yet but it appeared to be global with people across the world lodging complaints.
YouTube issued a statement saying “We’re aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now. Our teams are aware, and we’ll provide updates as soon as we have them.”
Several people took to social media and the Downdetector comments section to express the problems they were facing.
YouTube problems: Users speak out
One person said “videos in my liked playlist work.” Another noted they were unable to login.
Yet another person shared a screenshot of their YouTube page and noted “Youtube just went kaput. All I'm getting is a blank page with nothing on it. Only thing that seems to be working is the sidebar on the left. Everything else is down.”
Many others expressed their frustrations. “Why is youtube regularly just going down bruh,” a person noted. Another added “what do you mean youtube is down in America!? im trying to enjoy my meal with my stuff to watch.” Yet another quipped “The end of the world is here, YouTube is…down!”.
An individual also shared the ‘something went wrong’ screen that many users complained they were getting.
How to fix ‘something went wrong’ error in YouTube?
If one gets the ‘something went wrong’ message on YouTube, one should immediately try to refresh the page, restart their app or device, and checking the internet connection.
If this does not work either then one should clear the browser or app cache and cookies, disable VPNs, and also update the YouTube app. However, since this outage is being faced by many, it appears to be an issue on YouTube's side and individual fixes are not likely to work. One should check for server outages, which seems likely to be the case here. Downdetector noted that users reported facing problems since 8:04 pm EST.
YouTube outage map in USA
As per Downdetector, the places in the USA impacted include Chicago, Washington, New York and Boston.
Places that appeared to be hit the hardest on the West Coast include San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Seattle. “When the last time YouTube was down??,” one person asked, while another appeared to blame AI, saying “YouTube went down. Guess that AI is working after all.”
