YouTube down in USA: Tens of thousands of users face problems amid outage; ‘something went wrong’

YouTube was reportedly down in the USA on Tuesday. At the time of writing, Downdetector logged over 280,000 people facing outage issues with YouTube. YouTube was reportedly down. (Unsplash)

Most of the issues appeared to be with the app, but some complained of troubles with the website as well. Users reported issues with YouTube TV too, with Downdetector logging over 7000 complaints at the time of writing.

The cause for the outage is not known yet but it appeared to be global with people across the world lodging complaints.

YouTube issued a statement saying “We’re aware some of you are having issues accessing YouTube right now. Our teams are aware, and we’ll provide updates as soon as we have them.”

Also Read | X (Twitter) down in US: Elon Musk's social media platform sees massive outage, ‘Nothing is loading’

Several people took to social media and the Downdetector comments section to express the problems they were facing.

YouTube problems: Users speak out One person said “videos in my liked playlist work.” Another noted they were unable to login.

Yet another person shared a screenshot of their YouTube page and noted “Youtube just went kaput. All I'm getting is a blank page with nothing on it. Only thing that seems to be working is the sidebar on the left. Everything else is down.”