X (Twitter) down in US: Elon Musk's social media platform sees massive outage, ‘Nothing is loading’

Elon Musk's social media application X, previously referred to as Twitter, is experiencing significant global outages on Monday, February 16. Several users from various countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and India, have reported extensive outages. Elon Musk-led X was down for thousands on Monday. (AFP)

According to Downdetector, complaints regarding outages increased to over 25,000 around 18:30 IST, as users encountered issues with accessing the platform and loading posts.

There's been no official post clarifying what caused X outage.

X down: Netizens report outage Disruptions appeared almost simultaneously across various regions. Several users reported being unable to refresh their feeds on both the app and website, while others faced challenges logging in.

"Nothing is loading," one user reported on Downdetector. Another stated, "No access in London, why?"

Data from Downdetector indicated a sudden surge in complaints within minutes, pointing to a large-scale service disruption rather than isolated glitches.

X's global outage The incident is the latest in a series of outages to hit major internet platforms in recent months. X had experienced a similar breakdown in March 2025, affecting users globally.

In November 2025, a distinct outage at Cloudflare caused temporary access problems for numerous websites, including X, resulting in significant downtime.

Services were progressively restored; however, the company did not provide an immediate clarification regarding the reason for the disruption