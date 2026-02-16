X (Twitter) down in US: Elon Musk's social media platform sees massive outage, ‘Nothing is loading’
Elon Musk-owned social media app X, formerly known as Twitter, is facing major global outages on February 16, affecting users in the US, UK, and India.
Elon Musk's social media application X, previously referred to as Twitter, is experiencing significant global outages on Monday, February 16. Several users from various countries, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and India, have reported extensive outages.
According to Downdetector, complaints regarding outages increased to over 25,000 around 18:30 IST, as users encountered issues with accessing the platform and loading posts.
There's been no official post clarifying what caused X outage.
Also Read: Ashleigh Banfield reveals why she still sees Tommaso Cioni as ‘prime suspect’ in Nancy Guthrie case
X down: Netizens report outage
Disruptions appeared almost simultaneously across various regions. Several users reported being unable to refresh their feeds on both the app and website, while others faced challenges logging in.
"Nothing is loading," one user reported on Downdetector. Another stated, "No access in London, why?"
Data from Downdetector indicated a sudden surge in complaints within minutes, pointing to a large-scale service disruption rather than isolated glitches.
X's global outage
The incident is the latest in a series of outages to hit major internet platforms in recent months. X had experienced a similar breakdown in March 2025, affecting users globally.
In November 2025, a distinct outage at Cloudflare caused temporary access problems for numerous websites, including X, resulting in significant downtime.
Services were progressively restored; however, the company did not provide an immediate clarification regarding the reason for the disruption
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She is currently working as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta has placed a strong emphasis on team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She earned bachelor's and master's degree from Delhi University, and pursued PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). When not at work, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities.Read More