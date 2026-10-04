New Moon October 2026: Dates, timings and spiritual significance

The October New Moon arrives on October 10, bringing a fresh lunar cycle and a strong Libra theme. If you follow astrology or use the New Moon as a time for reflection, this lunation may put relationships, boundaries and balance in focus.

When is the New Moon in October 2026? According to Timeanddate, the New Moon reaches its exact phase on October 10 at 11:50 a.m. EDT in the US. The event occurs at the same moment worldwide, but your local clock will show a different time.

The Old Farmer's Almanac explains that the New Moon remains difficult to see because the Moon sits close to the Sun from Earth's viewpoint.

What does the October New Moon mean in astrology? Western astrology places this New Moon in Libra. And Libra as a sign is connected with balance, cooperation, relationships and negotiation. Its interpretation suggests using this lunar cycle to reassess partnerships while maintaining your own needs and boundaries.

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Why does Libra energy matter this month? The Libra New Moon arrives while Venus, Libra's ruling planet, moves through a retrograde period. Astrologers have linked this combination with reviewing relationships, values and personal choices.

Astrologer Christopher Renstrom's October forecast also highlights the Libra New Moon on October 10 and connects it with cooperation and reassessing choices.

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What can you reflect on during the New Moon? You can use the New Moon as a quiet reset rather than treating it as a guaranteed way to manifest something.

Ask yourself:

Which relationship needs more honesty?

Where have you compromised too much?

What boundary do you need to strengthen?

What kind of partnership do you want to build?

Where can you create more balance in your daily life? These questions fit the Libra themes that astrologers associate with this lunation.