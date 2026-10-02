Two major retrogrades arrive in October 2026: What does astrology bring for your life?

October 2026 brings two major retrogrades, and astrology asks you to slow down and look back before you move forward. Venus turns retrograde on October 3, followed by Mercury on October 24. Recent astrology coverage describes October as a month focused on review rather than rushing into new decisions. Read what the two major retrogrades of October 2026 mean for astrology followers. (Pinterest)

If you follow astrology, you can use these transits as a chance to rethink relationships, communication, money and personal priorities.

Also Read Monthly Horoscope for October 2026: October brings steady progress and new opportunities, balance effort with self care

Venus retrograde in Scorpio: Venus retrograde begins on October 3 and continues until November 14. Astrologers associate Venus with love, relationships, beauty, money and personal values.

Astrologer Judy Tsafrir recently discussed the transit on Instagram, highlighting the possibility of old relationships and unresolved feelings coming back into focus. Rather than assuming every returning person needs a second chance, you can use this period to ask what you want from your relationships now.

Also Read October 2026 astrology: What happens when Venus retrograde meets Scorpio season?

Mercury retrograde in Scorpio season: Mercury turns retrograde on October 24 and remains retrograde until November 13, according to The Old Farmer's Almanac. Astrology traditionally links Mercury with communication, travel, technology and decision-making.

You may want to double-check important messages, travel plans and agreements during this period. The Almanac also suggests using Mercury retrograde to review existing plans instead of rushing into major new ones.

Why do the two retrogrades overlap? Venus and Mercury will both appear retrograde for part of late October. Astrologer Colleen Oken recently described the overlap as an opportunity for self-examination and creative recalibration, particularly around relationships, communication and creative work.

Also Read What zodiac signs are affected by Venus retrograde? Here are the 4 signs to watch

What could October retrogrades mean for you? You can use this period to revisit a relationship that still raises questions, review how you spend your money or return to a project you left unfinished.

Astrology does not provide scientific evidence that retrogrades cause these experiences. Within astrological practice, however, retrogrades often serve as symbolic periods for reflection and revision.