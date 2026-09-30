What zodiac signs are affected by Venus retrograde? Here are the 4 signs to watch
Venus retrograde begins on October 3, 2026, and astrologers say the transit could bring relationship, money and self-worth themes back into focus.
Venus retrograde begins on October 3, 2026, and astrologers say the transit could bring relationship, money and self-worth themes back into focus. Venus will station retrograde at around 8 degrees of Scorpio before moving into Libra on October 25.
So, what zodiac signs are affected by Venus retrograde?
According to Authority Astrology, Scorpio, Taurus, Leo and Aquarius may feel the transit more strongly because Venus begins its retrograde at 8 degrees of Scorpio, placing it on the fixed-sign cross.
Also Read Venus retrograde begins in October, bringing old relationships back into focus. Here’s what an astrologer says
Scorpio:
Scorpio receives a direct conjunction from Venus because the planet begins its retrograde in this sign.
You may find yourself looking more closely at trust, intimacy, jealousy, attachment or unresolved emotions. Astrologers associate this period with reviewing what you want instead of rushing to act on strong feelings.
Taurus:
Taurus sits opposite the Scorpio sign. That opposition can bring attention to partnerships and shared values, according to Authority Astrology.
You may question whether a relationship still feels balanced or whether you and another person want the same things.
Also Read Venus Retrograde in Scorpio 2026: How the October 3 transit could change your love life in unexpected ways
Leo:
Leo forms a square to Scorpio, another strong aspect in astrology. You may feel a stronger need to examine control, attention and emotional expectations in your relationships.
Instead of reacting quickly, you can use this period to notice patterns that keep repeating.
Also Read Venus Retrograde in Scorpio 2026: What it means for different aspects of life
Aquarius:
Aquarius also forms a square to Scorpio. This can put your independence and emotional connections under review in an astrological reading.
You may ask yourself where you need more space and where you want deeper connection.
What can you do during the Venus Retrograde in Scorpio?
As Venus moves backwards through Scorpio and Libra, you can use the period to review your relationships, spending habits and personal values. Cafe Astrology also describes Venus retrograde as a time to reassess what and who you value.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSoumi Pyne
Soumi Pyne is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with four years of work experience. She started her career as a digital journalist with HT after completing her master's in media and communication from NSHM Kolkata. She covers topics in astrology, manifesting, and tarot readings, and also interviews astrologers to share their stories. In 2022, she interviewed the young indigo pilot who had saved Indian students from Ukraine. She has also covered stories about the Dhoomimal Art Gallery and a few lifestyle stories. She is now a fervent reader of astrology, but before working full-time on the Astrology beat, she coordinated and published think tank stories in the HT insight section. Additionally, produced Live Mint and HT newsletters, during which she had the scope to publish news articles by HT's editor-in-chief, Sukumar Ranganathan. She puts in her best effort to make her readers justify the statement "Astrology is a pseudoscience". While she believes that Astrology is not intertwined with Science, she aims to help her readers understand that the human body can be influenced by planetary alignments, drawing on insights from Indian and USA astrologers. Outside her professional sphere, she enjoys a healthy lifestyle through yoga, journaling, meditation, running, and cooking gluten-free meals. She is an avid documentary enthusiast who loves watching BBC, Discovery, and other channels, with a focus on ancient history, space, art, and culture. Also, you'll often find her taking her pooch to new cafes and often taking short trips with her girls or her family to offbeat places.Read More