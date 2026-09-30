GREENBURGH, N.Y. — Andre Drummond was a Knicks fan growing up just outside New York City and recognized right away when they had finally put together a team that could win a title. Andre Drummond takes his place with the Knicks as the NBA champions' lone newcomer of note

Drummond was playing for the Philadelphia 76ers last season when the Knicks rolled over them in four games in the Eastern Conference semifinals, early in what became the most dominant stretch in postseason history.

“After our series I was telling one of my friends, ‘I think they might mess around and do it,’” Drummond said Tuesday. “And lo and behold, they pulled it out.”

Now Drummond is the lone newcomer of note on a team that will try to win it all again.

The veteran center was signed to replace Mitchell Robinson, the backup to Karl-Anthony Towns who left for Boston. Robinson had been the longest-tenured Knicks player, a valuable defender and rebounder.

Drummond may not be able to replace what Robinson could do in those areas, but the Knicks believe he will be an asset in others.

“Obviously Mitch was near and dear to all our hearts, obviously. And I think the best part about this situation Andre's in, he’s not coming in to be Mitch, he's coming to be himself,” Jalen Brunson said. “So we've got to give him the conference to go out there and be himself.”

Though they lost Robinson, the Knicks brought back key reserves Landry Shamet, Jose Alvarado and Jordan Clarkson. The starting five has been together two seasons, making the addition of the 6-foot-11 Drummond the only major change for the champions.

Brunson, the team captain, provided Drummond with a chance to introduce himself by inviting him to his birthday party over the summer. Before that, he said they only knew each other in passing, and Drummond has never played with any of the core Knicks players during his 14 seasons.

But Drummond is plenty familiar with the organization. He is from nearby Mount Vernon before moving on to Connecticut and spending one season with UConn, and when sorting through his options this summer the best one was the team he used to cheer for.

“I think it made the most sense in terms of where I’m at my career, what this team has just done. They just won the championship,” Drummond said. “Just with the addition of me and my veteran leadership and what I bring to the table, it just made sense to me and my family to come here.”

Drummond has averaged 12.1 points and 11.9 rebounds, leading the league in rebounding four times during a career in which only LeBron James has grabbed more boards since Drummond entered the league in 2012.

But the 33-year-old couldn't remember another situation like this with his six previous NBA teams, where he's the only main new guy.

“It's like an outcast trying to just fit in, but the guys are very welcoming,” Drummond said.

The Knicks are confident Drummond will figure it out.

“He’s a veteran,” coach Mike Brown said. “He’s been there, done that, with a few different teams.”

And Drummond keeps expanding his game late in his career. He made 32 3-pointers in 2025-26 after having only 18 in his first 13 seasons, and said he will keep looking for the shot when it's available.

That, combined with everything he's always done before, could be enough to help keep the Knicks on top.

“I’m able to rebound the ball at a high clip still. Obviously, with the addition of the 3-point shot, being able to be a good pick-and-roll defender,” Drummond said. “I'm just a great locker room guy, all together, is really what keeps me around.”

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