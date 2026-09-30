Fact check: Has USC’s Desman Stephens II entered the transfer portal? Truth behind claim after Dante Moore hit

An X account called Shane Tuttle ( @ShaneTuutleNCAA ) posted on Tuesday afternoon claiming that Stephens has decided to enter the transfer portal following his suspension for the hit on Moore. The post further claimed that Oregon was among the favorites to land the USC linebacker.

While USC has confirmed that Stephens will serve his suspension when the Trojans face Washington next week, a social media claim has emerged suggesting the linebacker has already made a decision about his future.

The Trojans suspended Stephens for one game following his actions after a collision with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, which resulted in a serious-looking situation as Moore was taken off the field on a cart and later loaded into an ambulance.

USC linebacker Desman Stephens II has found himself at the center of significant media attention over the past weekend, but not for the reasons he would have wanted.

However, there is no official confirmation from Stephens or USC that he has entered the transfer portal. The claim also appears to come from a parody account rather than a legitimate news source. The account's bio clearly states, "Everything I do is Satire", casting doubt on the authenticity of its posts.

Therefore, there is currently no indication that Stephens has entered the transfer portal.

What happened between Stephens and Dante Moore? The controversial incident occurred during the Big Ten matchup between USC and Oregon. Stephens made contact with Moore as the Ducks quarterback was going to the ground, leading to Moore being removed from the game and taken away on a cart before being transported to an ambulance for further evaluation.

Also read | Did USC's Desman Stephens deactivate Instagram after ‘targeting’ Dante Moore? Celebration video sparks suspension calls

Stephens was ejected from the contest following the play. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz later reported that Moore was diagnosed with a concussion, while no other major injuries were discovered.

According to On3's Pete Nakos, Moore was able to travel back to Eugene with the Oregon team and is expected to go through the required concussion protocol.

USC issued Desman Stephens’ apology Stephens also apologized for his conduct after the collision. He was reportedly seen appearing energized and celebrating on the sideline while Moore was receiving medical attention, drawing criticism for his reaction to the situation.

USC subsequently announced the one-game suspension and released a statement from Stephens in which the linebacker accepted responsibility for his actions.

"I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday's game," the statement started.

Also read | Desman Stephens II suspension: USC LB breaks silence as team announces punishment, calls reaction 'inexcusable'

Stephens acknowledged that the circumstances required a more appropriate response, particularly while Moore was being evaluated for his injury.

"It is not representative of USC or our program. I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery," his statement concluded.