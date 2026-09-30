Fact check: Has USC’s Desman Stephens II entered the transfer portal? Truth behind claim after Dante Moore hit
The Trojans suspended Desman Stephens II for one game following his actions after a collision with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.
USC linebacker Desman Stephens II has found himself at the center of significant media attention over the past weekend, but not for the reasons he would have wanted.
The Trojans suspended Stephens for one game following his actions after a collision with Oregon quarterback Dante Moore, which resulted in a serious-looking situation as Moore was taken off the field on a cart and later loaded into an ambulance.
While USC has confirmed that Stephens will serve his suspension when the Trojans face Washington next week, a social media claim has emerged suggesting the linebacker has already made a decision about his future.
Did Desman Stephens II enter the transfer portal?
An X account called Shane Tuttle (@ShaneTuutleNCAA) posted on Tuesday afternoon claiming that Stephens has decided to enter the transfer portal following his suspension for the hit on Moore. The post further claimed that Oregon was among the favorites to land the USC linebacker.
However, there is no official confirmation from Stephens or USC that he has entered the transfer portal. The claim also appears to come from a parody account rather than a legitimate news source. The account's bio clearly states, "Everything I do is Satire", casting doubt on the authenticity of its posts.
Therefore, there is currently no indication that Stephens has entered the transfer portal.
What happened between Stephens and Dante Moore?
The controversial incident occurred during the Big Ten matchup between USC and Oregon. Stephens made contact with Moore as the Ducks quarterback was going to the ground, leading to Moore being removed from the game and taken away on a cart before being transported to an ambulance for further evaluation.
Also read | Did USC's Desman Stephens deactivate Instagram after ‘targeting’ Dante Moore? Celebration video sparks suspension calls
Stephens was ejected from the contest following the play. CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz later reported that Moore was diagnosed with a concussion, while no other major injuries were discovered.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, Moore was able to travel back to Eugene with the Oregon team and is expected to go through the required concussion protocol.
USC issued Desman Stephens’ apology
Stephens also apologized for his conduct after the collision. He was reportedly seen appearing energized and celebrating on the sideline while Moore was receiving medical attention, drawing criticism for his reaction to the situation.
USC subsequently announced the one-game suspension and released a statement from Stephens in which the linebacker accepted responsibility for his actions.
"I want to sincerely apologize for my actions during yesterday's game," the statement started.
Also read | Desman Stephens II suspension: USC LB breaks silence as team announces punishment, calls reaction 'inexcusable'
Stephens acknowledged that the circumstances required a more appropriate response, particularly while Moore was being evaluated for his injury.
"It is not representative of USC or our program. I hope he makes a full and speedy recovery," his statement concluded.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More