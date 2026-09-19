Venus Retrograde in Scorpio 2026: What it means for different aspects of life

Venus retrograde returns in October 2026, putting love, relationships, money and personal values under the astrological spotlight. Venus Retrograde in Scorpio

The Old Farmer’s Almanac says the next Venus retrograde runs from October 3 to November 14, 2026, with Venus moving from Scorpio into Libra. During this period, astrologers traditionally view Venus themes such as love, finances, attraction and self-worth as areas for review and reflection.

US-based astrologer Galit Rahman has also highlighted the deeper relationship questions that this retrograde could bring. In a recent post, she focused on attachment, trust, control, emotional security and the reasons you stay connected to someone.

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When is the next Venus retrograde? The next Venus retrograde begins on October 3, 2026, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. It ends on November 14, when Venus turns direct. The transit begins in Scorpio before Venus moves back into Libra on October 25.

Rahman's timeline also includes the Venus pre-shadow, which began on August 31, and the post-shadow period, which ends on December 15, 2026.

Here are the key dates of the phases of Venus Retrograde in Scorpio:

Pre-shadow begins: August 31, 2026

Venus retrograde begins: October 3, 2026

Venus returns to Libra: October 25, 2026

Venus turns direct: November 13, 2026

Post-shadow ends: December 15, 2026

Venus retrograde on Love: Venus represents love, attraction, relationships, beauty, money and personal values in astrology.

When Venus turns retrograde, astrologers traditionally use the period to review these areas instead of rushing forward. You might start questioning a relationship that once felt certain. You might rethink what you want from a partner or notice that an old emotional pattern keeps repeating.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac also notes that relationships, friendships, family connections and self-worth can come under review during Venus retrograde.

Venus retrograde in Scorpio matter? Venus begins this retrograde in **Scorpio**, a sign that astrology traditionally links with intimacy, trust, emotional depth and shared resources.

This is where Rahman's interpretation becomes especially relevant.

You may find yourself looking at fears around loss, dependence, control or emotional security. You may also discover something more positive, such as deeper trust, loyalty and intimacy.

The point is not to assume every relationship has a hidden problem. Instead, you can use the period to look more honestly at what drives your choices.

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Can an ex come back during Venus retrograde? The return of an old relationship is one of the familiar themes associated with Venus retrograde astrology.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac notes that an ex may reenter your life during this period. But it also encourages reflection before you decide whether to reconnect. If someone from your past returns, ask yourself what has actually changed.

Do you miss the person, or do you miss how you felt at that time? Have both of you changed? Can you build something different this time? Those questions can help you separate nostalgia from genuine compatibility.

Venus retrograde for money: Venus not only governs romance in astrology. It also connects with money, pleasure and personal values.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac warns that Venus retrograde can coincide with impulsive spending and recommends paying closer attention to your finances.

You can use this period to review your budget, rethink unnecessary purchases and ask whether your spending reflects what actually matters to you.

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