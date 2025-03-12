Mercury retrograde to overlap with Venus retrograde: Guide for the zodiacs to survive the double whammy

Come March 14, we will be entering the first Mercury retrograde of 2025. Set to go on till April 7, this already notorious backspin falls smack in the middle of Venus retrograde, which had commenced back on March 1 and will be turning direct on April 12. So with relationships and communication being themes put through the scanner, here's how the zodiac signs can survive (and maybe even thrive!) through the dual retrograde. Both Venus and Mercury will be retrograding through March and early April: Your guide to survive the double whammy

Aries

Look inwards Aries. This period is not the time to help others or hard sell them in a bid to be place yourself as a successful mediator. All efforts at this time should be redirected inwards, as chances of misunderstandings and miscommunication are high in the coming weeks.

Taurus

Taurus is being asked to just take things easy. Not embarking on any major project for the rest of the month and the beginning of April, the astral bull is being asked to tap into their meditative side, both literally and in terms of how they approach day to day matters.

Gemini

Ex-players in your life, be it family members, friends, lover or even colleagues, have been resurfacing, thanks to Venus retrograde. In the coming weeks, Geminis are being asked to reflect on if they have turned their backs or misunderstood people who in reality actually had their back. This however, is NOT cue to give every resurfacing relationship an full-throttle chance!

Cancer

Cancers need to strike a sturdy balance between reclaiming their authority whilst also making sure they don't overstep boundaries and get into aggressive confrontations. Both are important, and is actually what they will feel called to do through the duration of March and early April but keeping a cool head is of paramount importance.

Leo

The coming weeks should be fairly simple for Leos provided they learn when to reel back their sharp tongue. Even well-meaning advice may come off as snarky jabs at this time — after all, Mercury retrograde is all about the theme of miscommunication, so best to think twice before you find yourself in a conflict you didn't mean to start.

Virgo

It's about diving inwards for Virgos in the upcoming weeks. Things might feel like they are dragging in the outside world — an opportune moment then to tap back in and process the whirlwind of emotions you have been putting yourself through since the year started. You will really appreciate the clarity that comes with it.

Libra

For Libras, take a hard look at what might have gone wrong from your end in a former close relationship. However, for this zodiac sign, unlike others, it's not just about reflection and clarity but also taking action with regards to your realisations.

Scorpio

The mantra for Scorpios for the upcoming weeks is to focus on self-care, albeit with the perspective that they can soften their rough edges. Self-care is self-serving, but it won't hurt to soften your personality to be more conducive to the people you love.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians might find themselves to be more on edge than usual in the next three weeks. It's all about centering yourself so as to not fly off the handle over the smallest of things. Balance baby!

Capricorn

Things are projected to be rather tense on the family front for Capricorns. But instead of acting from the defensive, they are being advised to try to gauge the situation(s) from a bird's eye view and reflect on what they could do to relieve the situation — not, 'why should I fix this?'.

Aquarius

Aquarians will be feeling the heat of the retrograde on the digital front, literally. Make sure your important files are backed up and you know your bank details to the last digit. Be hyper-aware and no calamity should strike.

Pisces

Reality-checks by the dozen — that's what Pisces should be anticipating in the days ahead. The thing about Pisces is, that no one can make them see reason but themselves. So sit down in front of the mirror, and speak your truth; yes to everyone else, but first, to yourself.

Ready for 2025's first mercury retrograde?