Lindsay Clancy update: Holdout juror says he may be ‘targeted’ over conservative Republican views

Michael P. Desronvil, the lone holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial, reportedly believes he may be facing attacks because he is a Black Republican with conservative views. YouTuber Ray Marcel said Desronvil shared that concern during an off-camera conversation. Holdout juror Michael P. Desronvil says he stood by his guilty view, while questions remain over backlash, his safety and Clancy’s next court step.. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger/Pool via REUTERS (via REUTERS)

Desronvil, 48, also defended his decision to reject the other 11 jurors’ position that Clancy should be found not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility. In a separate statement, he said he “didn’t have any doubts” about the prosecution’s case and believed the evidence showed Clancy knew what she was doing and planned it.

Michael P. Desronvil says he had no doubts about Lindsay Clancy case Desronvil has pushed back against claims from some fellow jurors that he had doubts during deliberations. He said he was trying to discuss different explanations for the evidence but felt he was repeatedly stopped.

“I didn’t have any doubts,” Desronvil said in a statement released through his lawyer, Edward Paltzik.

“As I tried to explain different possible theories during deliberation, I kept getting cut off as if I had doubts based on the evidence presented.”

He added: “Based on all the physical evidence, key witnesses, and what the prosecution presented, I thought it was enough proof that she (Clancy) knew exactly what she was doing and planned.”

Also Read: Lindsay Clancy trial update: Holdout juror believed ‘she was guilty’ from the start

Lindsay Clancy trial ended after 11-1 jury deadlock The jury could not reach a unanimous decision after seven days of deliberations, leading Judge William Sullivan to declare a mistrial on September 4.

Clancy was accused of killing her three children, Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, at the family’s Duxbury, Massachusetts, home in January 2023. Her defense argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis and should not be held criminally responsible. Prosecutors argued that she knew what she was doing.

Paltzik, who has represented Donald Trump in legal cases, is now representing Desronvil. He described the juror as an “American Hero and Champion of Justice” and said he supports Trump. The attorney also said Desronvil is staying at an undisclosed secure location in Northern New England.

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The New York Post reported that Marcel said Desronvil believes his race and political views may have made him a target. Marcel also claimed Desronvil felt he was serving with jurors who supported the Democratic Party. Those claims have not been independently established.

Clancy is due back in court on September 29. Prosecutors have not said whether they will seek a new trial.