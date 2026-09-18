Pentagon's staff troll Secretary Pete Hegseth's wife with derogatory nickname: ‘Yoko Ono’
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faces criticism at the Pentagon as staff mockingly refer to his wife, Jennifer, as ‘Yoko Ono’.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has become the subject of ridicule among Pentagon personnel, who have reportedly bestowed upon his spouse a derogatory nickname.
Hegseth, 46, became acquainted with his now wife, Jennifer Rauchet, 49, during her tenure as a producer on Fox & Friends, while he served as a co-host of the program in 2017. The couple initiated a romantic relationship that same year.
Pete Hegseth's personal life
During this period, Hegseth remained married to his second spouse, Samantha Deering, with whom he shares three kids: Gunner, 16, Peter Boone, 14, and Rex, 10.
Hegseth and Jennifer welcomed their daughter, Gwendolyn, in 2017, the same year Deering initiated divorce proceedings. Following their marriage in 2019, Jennifer adopted Hegseth's surname. She has three children from a previous marriage.
Jennifer Hegseth has become actively involved in her husband's professional endeavors, participating in significant Pentagon meetings and accompanying President Donald Trump in the Oval Office last month during the signing of an executive order establishing a Military Spouse Commission, which she will oversee.
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Pentagon staff called Jennifer ‘Yoko Ono’: Report
According to a new report, Pentagon officials are now disclosing information regarding Hegseth's diminishing competencies, while also revealing an unflattering nickname given to his wife.
Following reports of interpersonal friction, members of the staff have reportedly taken to referring to Jennifer as “Yoko Ono” in private conversations, a source told the Daily Mail.
“Now there’s a woman with an extremely tight leash on the man she married,” the source told the outlet.
The designation represents an outmoded reference to the Japanese artist and musician Ono, whose guarded temperament and considerable personal influence over John Lennon led to her being assigned responsibility for the breakup of the Beatles.
Jennifer Hegseth's role in her husband's life
Jennifer Hegseth has become her husband's most prominent advisor, as reported by The New York Times in the preceding month, drawing upon testimony from twenty current and former administration officials and individuals within her circle.
“It’s bonkers that a defense secretary would involve his wife in his sensitive official duties, including sharing details of an impending military operation, and face zero consequences,” John Ullyot, ex-Pentagon representative told the Times.
He departed following a three-month tenure serving under Hegseth's leadership, stating, “Any president deserves better judgment from his national security leaders.”
Leveraging her extensive media expertise, Jennifer has coached her husband in preparation for public appearances, participated in strategic meetings, conducted interviews with prospective Pentagon personnel, and contributed creative concepts for departmental video content, as documented. During May, she organized a luncheon at the Pentagon for military mothers.
The publication further reported that Jennifer has accompanied her husband during his work activities, given ongoing apprehensions regarding his alcohol consumption.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More