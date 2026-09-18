Duncan Sheik's wife, daughter and net worth in focus after his death at 56

Duncan Sheik, the acclaimed singer-songwriter renowned for his luminous Grammy-nominated 1996 debut single, Barely Breathing, has passed away at the age of 56. The announcement came one day after the singer's family's disclosure that he had been admitted to a hospital in “critical but stable” condition due to an unspecified medical condition. Duncan Sheik, celebrated for his Grammy-nominated hit Barely Breathing, has passed away at 56 from organ failure. (Instagram/Duncan Sheik)

According to The New York Times, the death of Sheik at a Manhattan hospital was verified by his mother, Suzanne Sheik, who attributed the cause to organ failure.

Duncan Sheik's family pays tribute to late singer On Friday, September 18th, the family made a public announcement on Instagram, expressing deep sorrow regarding the singer's passing. In a statement posted to Instagram, they said, "It is with profound sadness that we confirm the passing of Duncan Sheik.

"The world has a lost a singular talent, and deeply influential voice in music and theater. From his Grammy-nominated hit Barely Breathing to his groundbreaking, Tony and Grammy Award-winning work on Spring Awakening, Duncan’s artistry touched many and leaves an indelible mark on the cultural landscape.

"Duncan was a father, husband, son, brother, and friend. He will be remembered for his sensitivity, wit, intelligence, and depth of spirit he brought to those who knew and loved him.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love from his fans, friends, collaborators, and the artistic community. His musical legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

“Duncan passed away last night surrounded by love.”

Also Read: Patrick Clancy's new wife defends their love story amid backlash, slams ‘so twisted’ attacks against him

Duncan Sheik's career Sheik was born on November 18, 1969, in Montclair, New Jersey, and attended Brown University, where he studied semiotics and played in a band with Loeb. After achieving a hit with Barely Breathing from his self-titled debut, he published the follow-up, Humming, in 1998.

Duncan Sheik family: All on his wife and daughter Born on November 18, 1969, in Montclair, New Jersey, Duncan Sheik experienced parental separation during his formative years, which necessitated his residence in both New Jersey and South Carolina throughout his childhood.

His musical education commenced at an early age through his grandmother, a pianist educated at Juilliard, who facilitated his introduction to piano performance. Later, he expanded his musical proficiency to include guitar and had established himself as a performer alongside seasoned musicians by approximately age 12.

Despite working in the entertainment world for decades, Sheik has largely kept his personal life private. He is survived by his wife Nora Ariffin and a daughter. Kacie Sheik, his younger half-sister, is a singer and actress with a career in theater.

Sheik started alcohol treatment in 2011 and postponed planned shows to concentrate on his healing. Later on, he went back to recording, singing, and writing, and he kept creating a constant flow of musical and theatrical productions.

During his tenure at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts, Sheik maintained his dedication to musical composition and recording while cultivating a deep interest in British alternative and art-pop musical genres.