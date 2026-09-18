Who is Edward Andrew Paltzik? Lindsay Clancy holdout juror's lawyer warns against fake fundraisers - ‘Stay away from…’

The legal counsel representing Michael P. Desronvil, who served as the sole dissenting juror in the Lindsay Clancy homicide trial, has stated that no crowdfunding campaigns soliciting contributions under his client's name have received official authorization. The attorney has issued a public advisory cautioning people against making donations to such initiatives. Juror Michael P. Desronvil expressed concerns over being cut off during deliberations on Lindsay Clancy’s trial, which resulted in a deadlocked jury.

Attorney Edward Paltzik warns against fake fundraisers Attorney Edward Paltzik sent this cautionary statement via X on Thursday, asserting that any fundraising platforms on GiveSendGo or GoFundMe purporting to benefit Desronvil are either fake or were established by people lacking legitimate contact with him. He has described all such efforts as unauthorized fraudulent schemes pending further communication from his office, while acknowledging that certain campaign organizers may harbor genuine intentions.

One fundraising initiative has accumulated substantial financial contributions following the conclusion of Clancy's trial, which resulted in a mistrial. Specifically, a GiveSendGo campaign titled “Stand With the Juror” had accumulated $284,995 in donations as of Thursday.

In the social media post, Andrew asserted that his client would not be giving any further interviews.

"We are focused entirely on his health, safety, and well-being," Paltzik said. "There will be a time for accountability and a time for the real story of the Lindsay Clancy Trial to be told. But not right now."

Paltzik further stated that his client remained “safe and sound at an undisclosed secure location in a rural area of Northern New England.”

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