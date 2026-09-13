A GiveSendGo has been launched for a male holdout juror who reportedly led to a mistrial in the Lindsay Clancy case. The juror, who has not been publicly named, is being hailed as a hero on social media, with some saying he “forced a mistrial” in the case. Lindsay Clancy holdout juror GiveSendGo: Massive support pours in after mistrial, ‘Not letting this slide’ (Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS) (via REUTERS)

The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

Lindsay Clancy holdout juror GiveSendGo The GiveSendGo, which aims to raise $100,000, describes how “one juror held his seat” when support poured in for Lindsay.

“The country got the full TikTok-diagnostics package. Postpartum. Psychosis. Voices. Trauma. A stack of pill bottles and a sad playlist. The SSRI-medicated mob ran cover like this was a self-care story instead of a triple child killing. They wanted a diagnosis, not a verdict. They wanted her sick, not guilty. They wanted three dead kids memory-holed so nobody had to say the words mother and murderer in the same sentence,” the fundraiser says.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy: What happens after a mistrial? Can prosecutors ask for a new trial? Where the case stands now

It continues, “If a father does this, he’s a monster by lunch. No mental health talk. No pill-bottle excuses. No entertainment of feelings. A man kills his kids and the country wants him buried. A woman does it and half the country starts writing her a medical alibi. Personal responsibility for thee, never for her.”

“One juror held his seat. He looked at what she did, not the brand of Zoloft. So the defense demanded the judge throw him off the jury for “not following reasonable doubt.” The judge left him on. The jury hung. Mistrial. Now she can be tried again for killing her children instead of getting a standing ovation for her symptoms. We’re not letting this slide. If they come for him, and they will, this is to cover security, lawyers, and lost work,” adds the GiveSendGo.

The judge in Lindsay Clancy’s trial declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and remained deadlocked after a week of deliberations. A mistrial means the trial ends without a verdict, so the defendant is neither convicted nor acquitted.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy neck injury: What is ‘crushed thyroid’? Does it affect speech? Expert explains

A mistrial does not mean prosecutors have proven their case, or that the defendant is not guilty. The prosecution could now push forward with their criminal charges and restart the trial with a new jury or negotiate a plea agreement. Prosecutors could also dismiss the charges altogether.

Jurors in Plymouth state court spent over 38 hours in deliberations over the charges against Lindsay. The 12-person jury was made up of nine women and three men, and was split 11 to one, per the notes given to the court, The Guardian reported.

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.