Lindsay Clancy case: Holdout juror hailed as a ‘legend’ after mistrial, 'Give this man a badge'

Netizens are celebrating a male holdout as a hero who they believe stood firm for the victims, with some saying he “forced a mistrial” in the Lindsay Clancy case. Social media users hailed him as the only person who cared about the deceased children. FILE PHOTO: Lindsay Clancy looks on as Judge Sullivan indicates he will rule a mistrial, in Plymouth Superior Court, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, U.S., September 4, 2026. Greg Derr/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (via REUTERS)

The Massachusetts mother faces three counts of murder in the killings of her children Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months.

Alleged photos of the man have been surfacing on social media, but his picture has not been officially released. HT.com could not independently verify if the photos are genuine.

“What it must have felt like to be the one lone juror in the Lindsay Clancy trial. Shoutout to this hero and legend,” an X user wrote.

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“The one male juror on the Lindsay Clancy jury for six days in a Massachusetts court room. I fuc**** love this guy,” wrote another.

“Give this man a badge, his face can be the charge against all the sick and mentally ill women who think she’s innocent,” a user commented.

Another said, “A sane, common sense Alpha male who would not bend to the betas and their kitten leaders. A legend.”

“He did what was right,” one user wrote, while another said, “Brave beyond belief…”

The mistrial The judge in Lindsay Clancy’s trial declared a mistrial after the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict and remained deadlocked after a week of deliberations. A mistrial means the trial ends without a verdict, so the defendant is neither convicted nor acquitted.

A mistrial does not mean prosecutors have proven their case, or that the defendant is not guilty. The prosecution could now push forward with their criminal charges and restart the trial with a new jury or negotiate a plea agreement. Prosecutors could also dismiss the charges altogether.

Jurors in Plymouth state court spent over 38 hours in deliberations over the charges against Lindsay. The 12-person jury was made up of nine women and three men, and was split 11 to one, per the notes given to the court, The Guardian reported.

Also Read | Lindsay Clancy: What happens after a mistrial? Can prosecutors ask for a new trial? Where the case stands now

Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial after the jury returned without a verdict for the third time.

According to prosecutors, Lindsay, 35, “acted intentionally, rationally and swiftly” when she fatally strangled her three children at their Duxbury home on January 24, 2023. Her defense attorneys, on the other hand, argued that she is not criminally responsible because she was in the midst of a psychotic episode that stemmed from postpartum mental illness.