Patrick Clancy's new wife Rachel Danis appearance on 60 Minutes sparks uproar: ‘This is really bizarre’

Patrick Clancy is scheduled to appear in a significant joint interview on 60 Minutes alongside his newly married spouse, after the prominent mistrial declaration in the triple-homicide matter concerning his former wife, Lindsay Clancy. Concerns arise over featuring Dr. Rachel Danis in an interview on the tragedy involving Patrick Clancy’s children. Critics (60 Minutes clip)

According to a promotional excerpt distributed by CBS, Patrick, 38, appears with his current wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, a Manhattan-based fertility medicine specialist, as they prepare to make their first public statement on the program, which will be broadcast at 9:00 a.m. Monday (AEST).

At one point, Dr. Danis smiles as a producer attaches a microphone to her garment.

This forthcoming television appearance represents the first occasion on which the couple have made a joint public statement since the mistrial declaration in the murder case involving Lindsay Clancy.

The two exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony held in New York City in April.

While the program purports to offer profound emotional perspectives regarding Clancy's existence following tragedy, the determination to feature his newly married spouse has generated considerable controversy across various social media platforms.