Patrick Clancy's new wife Rachel Danis appearance on 60 Minutes sparks uproar: ‘This is really bizarre’
The decision to include Dr. Rachel Danis in a 60 Minutes interview about Patrick Clancy’s dead children prompts online criticism.
Patrick Clancy is scheduled to appear in a significant joint interview on 60 Minutes alongside his newly married spouse, after the prominent mistrial declaration in the triple-homicide matter concerning his former wife, Lindsay Clancy.
According to a promotional excerpt distributed by CBS, Patrick, 38, appears with his current wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, a Manhattan-based fertility medicine specialist, as they prepare to make their first public statement on the program, which will be broadcast at 9:00 a.m. Monday (AEST).
At one point, Dr. Danis smiles as a producer attaches a microphone to her garment.
This forthcoming television appearance represents the first occasion on which the couple have made a joint public statement since the mistrial declaration in the murder case involving Lindsay Clancy.
The two exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony held in New York City in April.
While the program purports to offer profound emotional perspectives regarding Clancy's existence following tragedy, the determination to feature his newly married spouse has generated considerable controversy across various social media platforms.
Public outcry over Inclusion of new wife in interview on Clancy family tragedy
Meanwhile, several people on social media expressed concerns regarding the decision to feature Dr Danis in an interview focused on the horrific deaths of her spouse's three minor kids.
“What is her role here? What is she even doing there?” one person wrote in a comment section after seeing a teaser.
Another person raised similar doubts, saying that the introduction of new wife felt “very, very odd” considering the sensitive nature of the subject.
“I want to hear Lindsay’s story, not Patrick’s,” a fourth person stated.
“Why is she even there and not his mother or father? This is really bizarre,” one more reacted.
Also Read: Did Lindsay Clancy send texts to Patrick Clancy before killing their 3 children?
Online conspiracy theories
The digital animosity directed toward the interview emerges within an unceasing surge of online conspiracy theories pertaining to Patrick Clancy and the 2023 tragedy that occurred subsequent to his departure, leaving his wife unattended while he attended to a brief errand.
Internet investigators have additionally engaged in deep examination of the chronological sequence of Patrick's existence during the months that followed the devastating loss of his children.
The online speculations further intensified when it was revealed that he shifted to Manhattan in May 2023, took several international vacations, started dating, and married before the commencement of his former spouse's legal proceedings.
Patrick Clancy's 60 Minutes interview
In a different and emotionally candid segment from the 60 Minutes interview, Patrick Clancy disclosed that he continues to communicate with his children on a daily basis.
“I ask them for help, all the time,” Clancy acknowledged in the preview segment.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.Read More