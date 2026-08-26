Did Patrick Clancy financially benefit from his children's deaths? Bizarre claim fact checked

Separately, Patrick Clancy has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against some of his ex-wife's healthcare providers, alleging they overmedicated her and failed to catch her deteriorating mental health in time, according to Boston.com . The lawsuit is seeking more than $1 million in damages.

Patrick Clancy has, in fact, been the center of several financial developments since the killings. A GoFundMe set up for him, “on behalf of the extended Clancy Family” describes itself as help for "medical bills, funeral services, and legal help," adding that Patrick would be "unable to work for the foreseeable future as he weathers this painful, life-altering tragedy." The campaign has raised $1,075,411, reaching 108% of its goal.

Questions about Patrick Clancy’s money have become another talking point around the Lindsay Clancy trial. While some people online have accused Patrick of financially benefiting from the deaths of his children, those claims remain theories and have not been established in court.

Patrick Clancy has not publicly disclosed his salary or net worth, and no verified figures are available. Glassdoor estimates Microsoft sales executives earn about $258,000 to $481,000 annually, with a median of around $344,000, including salary, bonuses, stock and commissions.

Claims and theories circulating online about Patrick Clancy’s finances or alleged financial benefit from the deaths are unverified and have not been established in court.

Also read: Patrick Clancy and new wife Rachel Danis' latest outing raises eyebrows; witness says they were 'visibly stressed'

What are the online theories saying? Many people on social media have already formed their own opinions about the case, with some claiming that her now ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, was responsible for the killings.

Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing her three children in Duxbury, Massachusetts, in 2023. Prosecutors say she planned to get Patrick out of the house before the killings. Her defense accepts that she killed the children but argues that she was not criminally responsible because she was experiencing postpartum psychosis.

Followers of the case online are convinced her actions were so out of character that she must have been framed by Patrick Clancy, who testified he was at CVS at the time.

One post said “The only person who financially benefited from these murders is Patrick Clancy. He is now worth an estimated $1.7 million. Not bad for a grieving father who had insurance for all the 3 kids and he cremated their bodies. He also switched off Callan's life support after 3 days. Did Lindsay know that Callan was alive and in critical condition? Was she allowed to see him?”