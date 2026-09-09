iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max price revealed: Apple's 'most expensive' iPhones ever could cost over $1299 after major hike

Tech giant Apple unveiled two new iPhone models at their biggest product launch event of the year at Apple Park in Cupertino, California on Wednesday. John Ternus, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., during a product unveiling event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 9. (Bloomberg)

Led by CEO John Terus from the stage, the company unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max - new models of the latest generation of Apple's flagship mobile.

CNBC reported that iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be priced significantly higher than the previous-generation iPhone 17 because of a global component shortage.