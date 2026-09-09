iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max price revealed: Apple's 'most expensive' iPhones ever could cost over $1299 after major hike
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, priced at $1,199 and $1,299, respectively—$100 more than the previous models amid a component shortage.
Tech giant Apple unveiled two new iPhone models at their biggest product launch event of the year at Apple Park in Cupertino, California on Wednesday.
Led by CEO John Terus from the stage, the company unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max - new models of the latest generation of Apple's flagship mobile.
CNBC reported that iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will be priced significantly higher than the previous-generation iPhone 17 because of a global component shortage.
Deep Dive
The company announced that the iPhone Pro will be priced at $1199 - 100 more than iPhone 17 Pro.
Meanwhile, iPhone 18 Pro Max will be priced at $1299 - $100 more than the iPhone 17 Pro Max.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More