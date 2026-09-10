When, where and how to buy iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max and Duo: Release and pre-order dates revealed
Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and foldable iPhone Duo. Pro models preorder Sept. 12, while Duo hits stores Oct. 23 at $1,999.
Tech giant Apple has launched three new iPhone models the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the first-ever foldable iPhone, the iPhone Duo. The much-anticipated new iPhones start at a price tag of $1199 for the base model of the iPhone 18 Pro. The iPhone Duo is priced at $1999, making it also the most expensive iPhone ever.
Despite a staggering price increase from the previous-generation iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models, there is a rush among Apple enthusiasts to get their hands on the company's latest offerings. But there will be a few more days of waiting before customers can get their hands on the new iPhones.
Also read: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max complete specs: New colours, camera, battery, display, processor, and more
When Will The New iPhones be Available To Preorder?
Deep Dive
Apple's "Surprise and Shine" event on Wednesday marked the product launch where members of the industry, journalists and influencers checked out the company's new product line. The good news is, those who want to pre-order the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro Max can do so as soon as Saturday, September 12 via Apple Store Online or the Apple Store app.
The company will ship the first batch of preorders for the two models on September 18, according to CNBC.
The matter is not so straightforward for the product that is creating the most buzz: the iPhone Duo. The phone series is Apple's most expensive ever, starting at $1999 for the 256 GB variant and going up to $3199 for the 2 TB variant.
Also read: iPhone Duo full specs: Price, display size, colors, cameras, battery, weight, and more
Apple said that the new iPhone Duo will not be available for preorder. It will hit stores directly on October 23, 2026.
“For a device that plays such a central role in your life, a larger display would open up entirely new possibilities,” Apple CEO John Ternus said as he unveiled the iPhone Duo. He claimed the Duo will feature a design departing from other foldable phones which feels like “two phones awkwardly stuck together.”
More About iPhone Duo
Apple's chief of marketing Greg Joswiak said that the size of the internal screen will be 90% of that of the new iPhone 18 Pro. The external screen on the passport-sized device will be 7.6 inches.
Also read: Apple iPhone 18 launch: Why is there no base iPhone 18 this year? what changed
Additionally, Apple's VP of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, revealed that the iOS software has been redesigned to "take advantage of two moving screens." The apple stylus can also be used with the iPhone Duo, he added.
“We looked at every aspect of iOS to see how we could make it even more useful on iPhone Duo,” Federighi said at Wednesday's event.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More