Apple iPhone 18 launch: Why is there no base iPhone 18 this year? What changed

The iPhone Air 2 could also launch around the same time. Reuters reported that Apple is expected to focus this year's launch on the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the new foldable iPhone, while delaying updates to the cheaper models until spring.

Apple is also expected to introduce a foldable iPhone during the event. This means the company is moving away from its traditional “all iPhones launch together” schedule. Apple is expected to hold back its more affordable iPhone models until spring 2027. The regular iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e are expected to be part of that spring launch.

Apple normally launches its new iPhone range around September every year. The lineup usually includes a regular/base iPhone, along with more expensive Pro models. But this year, Apple has started its September event with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, instead of launching the regular iPhone 18 at the same time.

The change could help Apple avoid putting all of its new iPhones on sale at the same time. Apple usually sees a major jump in sales during the year-end holiday quarter, especially in the US and Europe. By launching some iPhones later, Apple could spread demand across different parts of the year instead of depending heavily on the holiday season. Reuters said the move is aimed at smoothing Apple's annual sales cycle.

Also read: iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max complete specs: New colours, camera, battery, display, processor, and more

Why no base iPhone 18? The main change is Apple's new product schedule. Instead of launching the entire iPhone family together in September, Apple is separating its premium and more affordable models. The September event is being used for the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the foldable iPhone.

The regular iPhone 18 and other more affordable models are expected to arrive in spring 2027. This allows Apple to put more attention on its premium phones and potentially spread iPhone sales more evenly through the year.

iPhone 18 spring 2027 The regular iPhone 18 is expected to get a 2nm A20 chip, more RAM, a smaller Dynamic Island and Apple's C2 modem chip, according to MacRumors. Apple could use a lower-cost display and share more components with the iPhone 18e to keep the price down.

Also read: Will Apple stock rise after the iPhone 18 launch? Here's what history says

The iPhone 18e is expected to follow the iPhone 17e and could receive an upgraded chip and 9GB of RAM. Apple is also reportedly working on an iPhone Air 2, which could get a second camera and a larger battery. These details are based on reports and rumours, so Apple has not officially confirmed all of these future specifications.

Apple iPhone launch plan The September launch is becoming more focused on Apple's premium and high-profile products. The regular iPhone range is expected to arrive later, giving Apple another major product cycle in spring. This would make 2026–27 different from Apple's traditional pattern of launching its main iPhone models together every September.

Therefore, there is no base iPhone 18 at this September launch because Apple is changing when its different iPhone models arrive. The strategy could help Apple highlight premium products, manage its holiday sales spike and create another major iPhone launch in spring.