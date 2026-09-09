iPhone Duo full specs: Price, display size, colors, cameras, battery, weight, and more
Apple has officially launched iPhone Duo, its first foldable iPhone, with a thin design, large display, Touch ID and $1,999 starting price.
Apple has officially introduced the iPhone Duo, its first foldable iPhone, ending years of speculation around the company’s entry into the foldable market. Apple says the phone is its thinnest iPhone ever when unfolded, with a design built around a new hinge that helps with both durability and how the phone feels in the hand. The foldable opens like a book and gives users a much larger screen for apps, videos and multitasking.
iPhone Duo specs and features
Apple CEO John Ternus said other foldable designs can feel like “two phones joined together” and are not well suited to media and apps. Apple redesigned iOS for the Duo so users can make better use of its two displays, including running two apps side-by-side. Apple Pencil support is also included.
- Inner display: 7.6-inch foldable screen
- Outer display: 5.4-inch screen
- Design: Thinnest iPhone ever when unfolded
- Frame: Titanium reinforced with ceramic fibers
- Durability: IP68 dust and water resistance
- Security: Touch ID built into the side button
- Chip: A20 Pro
- Cameras: Dual 48MP rear cameras
- Battery: 5,400mAh
- Multitasking: Two apps can run side-by-side
- Apple Pencil: Supported
- Storage: Starts at 256GB and goes up to 2TB
- Colors: Star White and Night Sky
- Price: Starts at $1,999 ( ₹2,99,900)
Also Read: iPhone Duo full specs: Price, display size, colors, cameras, battery, weight, and more
Apple has also focused heavily on the hinge, which plays a key role in the phone’s slim design and durability. The large inner display is 50% bigger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max’s screen, giving the Duo a more spacious setup when opened.
The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999, making it one of Apple’s most expensive iPhones. The top storage version is expected to reach around $3,000.
Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 launch highlights: iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable phone, out; iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max unveiled
iPhone Duo release date and pre-order details
Apple has confirmed that the iPhone Duo will be available soon after its September 9 unveiling. Pre-orders will open on Friday, October 16, 2026, with the phone reaching stores on Friday, October 23. The foldable starts at $1,999, while higher-storage versions can reach about $3,000.
iPhone Duo design and display
The iPhone Duo uses a book-style folding design with a 5.4-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner screen.
Apple says it is the thinnest iPhone when unfolded, with Grade 5 titanium, Ceramic Shield glass and IP68 water resistance.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More