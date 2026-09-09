iPhone Duo full specs: Price, display size, colors, cameras, battery, weight, and more

Apple CEO John Ternus said other foldable designs can feel like “two phones joined together” and are not well suited to media and apps. Apple redesigned iOS for the Duo so users can make better use of its two displays, including running two apps side-by-side. Apple Pencil support is also included.

Apple has officially introduced the iPhone Duo, its first foldable iPhone, ending years of speculation around the company’s entry into the foldable market. Apple says the phone is its thinnest iPhone ever when unfolded, with a design built around a new hinge that helps with both durability and how the phone feels in the hand. The foldable opens like a book and gives users a much larger screen for apps, videos and multitasking.

Apple has also focused heavily on the hinge, which plays a key role in the phone’s slim design and durability. The large inner display is 50% bigger than the iPhone 18 Pro Max’s screen, giving the Duo a more spacious setup when opened.

The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999, making it one of Apple’s most expensive iPhones. The top storage version is expected to reach around $3,000.

Also Read: Apple iPhone 18 launch highlights: iPhone Duo, Apple's first foldable phone, out; iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max unveiled

iPhone Duo release date and pre-order details Apple has confirmed that the iPhone Duo will be available soon after its September 9 unveiling. Pre-orders will open on Friday, October 16, 2026, with the phone reaching stores on Friday, October 23. The foldable starts at $1,999, while higher-storage versions can reach about $3,000.

iPhone Duo design and display The iPhone Duo uses a book-style folding design with a 5.4-inch outer display and a 7.6-inch inner screen.

Apple says it is the thinnest iPhone when unfolded, with Grade 5 titanium, Ceramic Shield glass and IP68 water resistance.