Trump hair color update: Did POTUS dye it brunette? What to know amid Jimmy Fallon's mock advert

The internet is convinced that President Donald Trump, at age 79, may have dyed his hair a darker shade. It all started with recent press pool photos of the President as he was getting off Air Force One in New Jersey on Monday on Monday. Donald Trump arrives to speak during a "Steel Across America" event on the Ellipse near the White House on September 8. (AFP)

Trump's blonde hair had been turning paler with age, as photos and videos of the President prior to last Monday are testimony to. But as he was spotted in New Jersey on Monday, his hair appeared visibly darker than in previous visuals.

Such was the buzz around the darker hair color that even Jimmy Fallon weighed in on it in the latest edition of his show, The Tonight Show. Fallon suggested that Trump might have dyed his hair.

Note: There is no confirmation either from official sources or from the White House about Trump possibly dyeing his hair.

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Did Trump Dye His Hair? Jimmy Fallon featured a joke about Trump allegedly dyeing his hair before the New Jersey appearance. “That’s what happens when you hire the Reflecting Pool people to dye your hair,” Fallon said, referencing the Reflecting Pool vandalism case and the arrest of US Olympic canoeist David Hearn in it.

Fallon then played a mock advert for a hair dye called "Touch of Cray." He joked that, along with hair colour, it gives you the ability to rename states, put your face on coins, allegedly flirt with Natalie Harp, and host a UFC event at the White House.

A mock product for "Touch of Cray" was featured, which had a photo of Trump with his hair dyed black. “Now it all makes sense,” Fallon said.

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Social Media Abuzz With Trump Hair Color For the last three days, Trump's alleged new hair color has been a matter of social media discussions. In fact, Fallon was the first big name celebrity to pick up on the chatter after hundreds of posts were made on social media speculating everything from hair dye to Trump potentially wearing a wig.

“This is a picture of Trump from earlier today. All of a sudden he’s a brunette and has a different hairstyle,” said one.

“Trump wears a wig, a girdle, a waist belt, a diaper,” joked one.

“A new photo of Donald Trump is going viral showing his hair a dark brown color. Some wonder if he’ll now claim the midterms are wigged,” joked one.

“Trump literally took the “orangutan-orange hair” insult to heart—here’s his new hair color!” wrote one.