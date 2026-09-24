Mecca on alert as Saudi Arabia issues warning messages; Jeddah, Yanbu, Tabuk among areas flagged

Mecca and several other parts of Saudi Arabia have been placed on alert after the kingdom's National Early Warning Platform sent warning messages about potential danger, the Saudi Civil Defense said. Mecca is home to some of the holiest sites in Islam and the focal point of the annual hajj pilgrimage. (Reuters)

“A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Mecca City to alert of a potential danger,” a post by the directorate of Saudi Civil Defense on X stated, while issuing instructions for residents.

The alerts were lifted a few minutes later. In recent weeks, alerts have often preceded attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

What did the warning say? The Civil Defense had urged people who receive the alerts to remain calm, follow official instructions and immediately move to the nearest safe place, such as inside a building or an interior room away from windows, and remain there until the danger has passed.

People were also advised not to leave their homes or buildings until the danger is over, stay away from open areas, windows, glass, balconies and rooftops, and avoid crowds or dangerous areas.