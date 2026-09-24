Trump’s ‘annihilate Iran’ threat gets a Balakrishna-style response from Tehran

“Trump talks about annihilating Iran. But he knows Iran is not defenseless. Since we informed they have recently been watching Bollywood instead of Hollywood,” the embassy wrote on X, alongside the video.

The Iranian embassy in Zimbabwe shared a 58-second clip from the film on Wednesday, a day after Trump warned Iran during his address to the United Nations General Assembly that he could “annihilate” the Islamic Republic and “drive them to hell” .

Iran has responded to US President Donald Trump’s threat to “annihilate” the Islamic Republic with a high-octane action scene from Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 2023 film Bhagavanth Kesari.

The scene features Balakrishna, popularly known as Balayya or NBK, facing a group of armed attackers. As gunmen fire at him, his character uses a large manhole cover as a shield.

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The exaggerated action sequence showed Balakrishna preparing to retaliate against the attackers by using large gas cylinders as part of the confrontation. The clip was seemingly used by the embassy as a depiction of Iran being able to defend itself against a much more powerful adversary.

Bhagavanth Kesari is a Telugu-language action drama directed by Anil Ravipudi and starring Balakrishna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sreeleela and Arjun Rampal. The film was released in 2023.

Trump's threat at the UNGA The post came after Trump used strong language against Tehran during his September 22 UNGA speech. Trump said he faced a “big decision” over whether to reach an agreement that would allow Iran to rebuild or to “annihilate the Islamic Republic” if no deal was reached.

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“I have a big decision to make -- will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country?” the 80-year-old said in his speech, during which all but one member of the Iranian delegation walked out.

“Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again? Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival?”

Trump also said he expected a potential agreement with Iran after the US midterm elections in November.

Iran condemns Trump's remarks Iran condemned Trump’s remarks. Iran’s military authorities said the US president’s statements were “merely a tool for domestic propaganda”.

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“The hostile statements & repeated threats by the US president against Iran, accompanied by the use of the UN platform to justify aggression, create insecurity and engage in piracy around the world, are, before being based on realities on the ground, merely a tool for domestic propaganda,” the statement said.

US-Iran talks continue despite threats Hours after the threat, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff held a three-hour long discussion through mediators in New York. Qatar helped facilitate the contacts.

Witkoff said mediators shuttled between the two delegations and described the discussions as “constructive and promising”. Trump later said the talks were productive and another round was expected.

The talks also touched on the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global oil shipments.

Iran has said it could reopen the waterway within a week if Washington eases military pressure and lifts its blockade on Iranian ports. Tehran has also sought the return of frozen Iranian assets and an end to the war.