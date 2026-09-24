Did F-35 parts headed for US land in Chinese possession? Big jet mystery looms ahead of Trump-Xi talks

"We are actively working with US authorities and industry partners to retrieve these components, investigate the incident, and place safeguards to avoid a future occurrence," the F-35 Joint Program Office was quoted as saying by news agency AP.

While Australia has confirmed the parts were diverted to Hong Kong by mistake, Pentagon is investigating how parts of the US's most advanced fighter jet ended up there.

With US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping headed for talks this evening, a lot of important issues are at play between both sides. Among them is the mystery surrounding an F-35 fighter jet, parts of which are reportedly in Chinese possession now. The jet departed for the US from Australia months ago, but was diverted to Hong Kong.

What will be discussed during the Trump-Xi talks regarding military technology?

What will be discussed during the Trump-Xi talks regarding military technology?

A cockpit canopy and weapons-bay door from an Australian military F-35 were headed to the US for inspection and possible repairs in May. The shipment had parts coated with radar-absorbing material that enhances their stealth capabilities, a Bloomberg report said.

However, the plane was rerouted in transit and made an unscheduled stop in South Korea. From there, there it was routed to Hong Kong.

There was initially no clarity on whether the parts were intentionally on inadvertently diverted. However, Australia confirmed earlier this week that the diversion was made by mistake. “We’ve been made aware of this, and we’re obviously working with the United States and Lockheed in terms of how we can assist in this investigation,” Defense Minister Richard Marles was quoted as saying in a CNN report.

However, Australia has denied the material that the missing parts were "sensitive equipment."

According to reports, China has taken possession of the parts but so far hasn’t returned them. A Chinese Embassy spokesman declined immediate comment, while the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said it was “not aware of the situation” on Thursday, Bloomberg said.

Developed by Lockheed Martin for the US military and allied forces, the F-35 is one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets. Some 20 countries have purchased the aircraft, including South Korea, Japan, Singapore and Australia.

Also Read: US Air Force F-35 fighter jet set to debut in Indian Air Force's Tarang exercise

It drew renewed focus in the US's fight against Iran as it has flown numerous missions against Iran.

‘China holding our tech, we’re rolling out red carpet' The mystery surrounding the F-35 parts deepens at a crucial time from diplomatic standpoint. US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are all set to hold talks today, with all eyes set on whether the jet parts issue will come up.

“The juxtaposition is hard to miss,” Senator Elissa Slotkin, a Michigan Democrat, said on Bloomberg Television’s Balance of Power. “The Chinese are holding some of our most sensitive technology and we are rolling out the red carpet for their president.”

Also Read: China to try and steal F-35 tech amid pending Saudi deal? Report says US intel issued warning

Xi Jinping arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, with Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump present at Joint Base Andrews to greet him.

This is Xi’s first state visit to Washington in more than a decade and he and Trump are expected to discuss trade, artificial intelligence, Taiwan and Iran, among other things, during their talks.