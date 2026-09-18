Why is Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk facing criticism over HYROX race in Beijing?

An Australian athlete found herself in the middle of a controversy after she continued competing despite soiling herself midway through an event in Beijing, triggering an apology from her and global indoor fitness race organisation Hyrox. Joanna Wietrzyk apologised for her actions in a statement posted on social media. (File Photo)

What had happened? Women's world record holder Joanna Wietrzyk soiled herself during a race in Beijing on Saturday but was allowed to continue and win the race. The incident prompted criticism online, with users questioning why she remained on the track after becoming unwell.

Photos and videos posted online showed the Australian athlete with soiled legs and shoes, continuing to use the mats and equipment at the competition.

Joanna Wietrzyk issues apology Reacting to the incident and criticism, Wietrzyk issued a statement a personal statement shared on social media, where she offered her “sincere” apology to those affected by what happened during the race.

“I want to offer my sincere apology to the people of China, my fellow competitors, the spectators and the HYROX organisers for what happened during the race in Beijing,” she wrote.

The athlete said she felt healthy when she started the competition and had no reason to expect that she would become unwell. She acknowledged that she should have stopped competing after becoming ill.

“I felt completely fit and healthy at the start of the race, with no reason to expect any illness. Looking back, I regret the decision to not have stepped off the track. I recognise that I should have made a different choice,” she wrote.

Wietrzyk also accepted responsibility for continuing the race and apologised for the impact her decision had on others.

“I take responsibility for my decision to continue and am deeply sorry for the discomfort and disruption it caused,” she said.