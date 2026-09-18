Whitestown fire: Apartment in Windmark Court on fire; first details from Indiana as scary visuals emerge

Fire crews were dispatched to Windmark Court in Whitestown, Indiana, after an apartment building under construction caught fire. The Whitestown Fire Department issued a statement on the incident via a Facebook post. Officials have asked residents to stay away from the area to allow emergency vehicles to operate without hindrance. The Whitestown Fire Department and mutual aid crews responded to a working apartment fire at Windmark Court on September 17. (Whitestown Fire Department )

The fire department did not immediately release details about the cause of the fire.

However, a local resident commented on the fire department's post, saying her husband saw lightning and heard a loud crack of thunder. “My husband saw lightning and heard a crack of thunder around 10:45pm that he said was very close. We're on W. Pierce by the trail,” she wrote.

Mason Asher, an independent journalist on X from Indiana, shared visuals of the huge fire. He wrote, “Fire after a lightning strike in Whitestown. Hit an apartment complex under construction right outside of the Walker Farms entrance.”