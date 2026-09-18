Whitestown fire: Apartment in Windmark Court on fire; first details from Indiana as scary visuals emerge
The Whitestown Fire Department and mutual aid crews responded to a working apartment fire at Windmark Court on September 17.
Fire crews were dispatched to Windmark Court in Whitestown, Indiana, after an apartment building under construction caught fire. The Whitestown Fire Department issued a statement on the incident via a Facebook post. Officials have asked residents to stay away from the area to allow emergency vehicles to operate without hindrance.
The fire department did not immediately release details about the cause of the fire.
However, a local resident commented on the fire department's post, saying her husband saw lightning and heard a loud crack of thunder. “My husband saw lightning and heard a crack of thunder around 10:45pm that he said was very close. We're on W. Pierce by the trail,” she wrote.
Mason Asher, an independent journalist on X from Indiana, shared visuals of the huge fire. He wrote, “Fire after a lightning strike in Whitestown. Hit an apartment complex under construction right outside of the Walker Farms entrance.”
(This is a developing story)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShirin Gupta
Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.Read More