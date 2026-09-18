'Followed, stabbed 17 times': Sikh truck driver recounts brutal knife attack at US rest stop

A Sikh truck driver who was stabbed 17 times in the United States described how the attack, which left him seriously injured and hospitalised, unfolded. A Sikh truck driver was stabbed 17 times at a Wyoming rest stop in the US. (Representational photo/Unsplash)

According to Singh, who asked to be identified only by his last name due to fears for his safety, he was on his way to Pennsylvania on Sunday morning when he stopped at a rest area in southern Wyoming to use the bathroom. He said he had used this particular restroom multiple times before without any problems.

As he walked inside, Singh said, he sensed another man following behind him. Moments later, Singh said the man began to beat him before pulling out a knife and stabbing him multiple times around his body, including his neck.

The attacker then fled and Singh stepped outside before collapsing onto the pavement, he recalled, according to NPR.

Describing the incident as “unprovoked”, he said that he was shaken by the violent encounter. " I don't know why this happened," he said from his hospital room. "I don't know why they attack[ed] me,” he told US-based news organisation NPR.

‘They gave me second life’ Singh said he was rescued and saved by a Hispanic family who was at the rest area, and tried to attend to his wounds and seek medical help.

" They [gave] me the second life," he said.

As of Wednesday night, Singh remained in hospital recovering from multiple lacerations as well as injuries to his chest and ribs, NPR reported.

Accused arrested Police have since arrested Andrew Kris Bzdak, 45, in connection with the case.

Bzdak was charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to charging documents obtained by NPR. The documents did not state a motive.

The attack comes days after the Department of Homeland Security released a poster regarding self-deportation. The poster, which plays on the movie “Transformers”, sparked a row online, with many calling it “racist” and “anti-Indian."

The poster shared by the DHS issued a warning to immigrants to “self-deport or find out.” Furthermore, the poster also included a sub-text which said: “Get off our roads. You don't know how to drive, Mr Singh.”

Who is Singh? Singh, who lives in Sacramento and has been a truck driver for three years, said the incident had left him worried, but it had not stopped him from working because he needed the income.

As he recovers in the hospital, Singh said he was stressed about medical bills and missing days of work.

“I am scared and also upset because I have to work regularly,” he said.

Singh also expressed concern for other Sikh truck drivers. “I am just worried … it can happen again,” he said.

Congressman criticises attack Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi condemned the stabbing, saying he was horrified by the "brutal" attack.

“I’m horrified by the brutal attack on a Sikh truck driver who was stabbed 17 times at a Wyoming rest stop. This comes amid rising hatred targeting Sikh and South Asian Americans, with even the Trump Department of Homeland Security recently posting a racist caricature of a Sikh truck driver telling him to "get off our roads" and "self-deport or find out,” he said in a post on X.

He added that those “spreading” the hate, and committing violent acts must be held accountable, urging everyone to stand together against both.

“Those spreading this hate, including officials in our own federal government, need to stop. Those who turn it into violence must be held accountable. And all of us need to stand together against both. America must be better than this. I’m praying for Mr. Singh’s full recovery and grateful to the family whose quick action helped save his life,” he added.

Rep. Mike Thompson, who represents California's 4th Congressional District also condemned the stabbing incident.

Calling the incident “horrible”, he said that the incident should be investigated and the victim should be brought to justice.

“This is horrible. This incident must be thoroughly investigated and the person responsible must be brought to justice. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Singh and his family during these difficult times,” he wrote on X.