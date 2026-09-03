Hegseth Extends Mideast Deployments Into 2027, Escalating Strain on Troops

When the U.S. launched its campaign against Iran six months ago, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth promised a quick, decisive blow that would avoid a long entanglement. Now, he is quietly extending troop deployments in a sign that the conflict could drag well into next year, according to people familiar with the matter. A jet fighter last week on the USS George Washington, recently deployed to the Middle East to support operations in Iran. It is part of an open-ended military strategy designed to give President Trump options in the war, the people said. But the deployment of 19 warships, air-defense units, fighter squadrons and paratroopers across the region is straining servicemembers and their families and creating a maintenance backlog that could take years to unwind, the people said. The Pentagon’s all-in approach comes as Trump has sent mixed signals on what might happen next. Trump has embraced an economic pressure campaign in recent weeks in the hopes of forcing Iran to the negotiating table. Tehran has shown no sign of backing down, however, and the U.S. and Iran continue to exchange fire as both nations assert control over the Strait of Hormuz. Privately, Trump is having discussions with senior aides about whether to declare the Iran war over, U.S. officials said, noting Trump has said he favors the idea. Trump also tells aides that he believes sticking with economic pressure will eventually force the regime either to dismantle its nuclear program or collapse, they said. “I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing,” he wrote on social media. “They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight?”

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Aides are advising Trump that an escalation of the Iran war beyond recent tit-for-tat strikes could endanger Republican prospects in the November midterm elections. The president has said he isn’t taking electoral consequences into account when making decisions on the war. As Trump waits to see if his strategy will work, the U.S. military is maintaining a presence of 50,000 troops in the region in part to give the president flexibility on next steps. Current missions include intercepting Iranian missiles, providing cover for commercial ships in the strait and blockading Iranian ports and coastal areas. U.S. forces also stand ready to launch larger offensive attacks should Trump choose to escalate the war. Last month, Trump received briefings from top aides on fresh war options including stepped-up airstrikes and sending in ground forces to seize Iranian islands near Hormuz. He was also considering bombing a fortified site called Pickaxe Mountain that could be used for covert nuclear work. Such missions require significant military assets. As the conflict drags on, the Pentagon’s deployment schedules are growing longer too, according to the people familiar with the matter. Warship crews, air defense units and paratroopers are among the forces being ordered to stay in the region longer than expected, the people said. A Pentagon official declined to comment on troop deployments but said the department provides various options for the commander in chief. U.S. Central Command declined to comment, citing operational security. The White House pointed to Trump’s comments. Army air defenders, who work under pressure to bat down Iran’s missiles and drones, have seen their standard deployment timeline shift from nine months to 12, one of the people said. Some units that moved to the Middle East from their planned posts in Europe and the Pacific have already been deployed for more than a year, according to the people. “The operational tempo for air defense units before this war was already among the highest of the joint force,” said Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He said the extended deployments risk wearing out troops, delaying maintenance and hampering longer-term modernization efforts. Navy ships and crews are also being stretched as they continue to enforce Trump’s blockade of Iranian ports. The U.S. currently has 19 warships in the waters of the Middle East, including two aircraft carriers and 13 guided-missile destroyers, according to a Navy official. Several of the destroyers, including the USS Delbert D. Black and the USS Spruance, were sent to the Middle East for the opening salvos of the Iran war. Now enforcing the blockade, these smaller warships with 300 people aboard are sailing for several months at a time, instead of taking breaks every month or so, some of the people said.

The USS Delbert D. Black, pictured last week, was sent to the Middle East early in the Iran war.