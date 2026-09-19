Was there an active shooter in NYC today? What we know as viral videos from Manhattan spark panic
A viral video falsely claims an active shooter in Manhattan on September 18, 2026. The footage is a hoax.
A video has gone viral on social media showing a massive police response at what appears to be midtown Manhattan. The video is spreading alongside claims that there was an active shooter in New York City Friday, September 18, which sparked the police response.
However, the video appears to be a hoax, with no confirmed large police response or shooting in Manhattan today. The caption on the videos claims that there were purportedly multiple casualties, with NYPD officers injured.
However, it appears that the video is footage from the 2025 mass shooting in Manhattan or from the routine UN General Assembly currently ongoing.
The 2025 shooting happened on July 28 when Shane Devon Tamura, 27, opened fire with an AR-15 rifle, killing four. Much like the caption to the viral videos, Tamura was also wearing a bullet-proof vest at the time of open firing last year.
Here's the viral video:
Video Sparks Panic: 'Is This Real?'
As the video went viral, many, including some New Yorkers, fell victim to it. They panicked about whether it is safe to visit Manhattan today and, more generally to learn about the purported incident.
“When? Not today in midtown Is this current news or just clickbait??” wrote one.
“Omg. There is so much more crime these days. It's terrifying to the citizens,” added one.
“Remember crime is at its lowest. This never happened,” said another.
“Imagine posting this while the NYPD is actively getting shot at and calling it old news from the replies is insane,” joked one.
“Not being reported on network news at this time..,” wrote another.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More