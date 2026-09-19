Why Trump is banning CNN, Politico and MS Now from the White House; What we know so far
Trump announced on Truth Social he is banning CNN, Politico and MS Now from the White House. He cited their alleged “constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS!” as cause.
President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is banning three of the United States' leading news broadcasters and publishers - CNN, MS Now and Politico - from the White House. The 79-year-old announced the decision in a Truth Social post on Friday.
Attacking the outlets as "fake news," Trump said that they “shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES,” adding that the ban is “effective immediately.” He cited three outlets alleged “constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS” as the reason.
No specific coverage was pointed out by the POTUS in the post. He added that more outlets could face similar bans in the coming days.
"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them “alive.” Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!" Trump wrote in the Truth Social post.
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“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow,” he added.
Could Trump Really Execute The Ban?
This isn't the first time Trump has tried to ban leading media outlets from the White House Press Pool. In February 2025, Trump banned the Associated Press (AP) from the White House. AP challenged the decision at a federal court and the case is still ongoing.
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In their reportage of Trump's latest whim to ban the three networks, AP noted that Trump is “especially keen” to ban CNN. A ban on CNN would mean that the five-network television pool that travels with Trump and keeps track of all his moves will be "significantly upended."
Notably, after the 2025 ban, AP was removed from the press pool. Meaning the outlet now does not have access to the pool, even as the legal challenge to the order continues. If the latest ban is executed by Trump, then CNN, Politico, and MS Now could also challenge it in court. But, till a decision is made, they will be kept out of the press pool, especially amidst the impending midterm elections.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More