Why Trump is banning CNN, Politico and MS Now from the White House; What we know so far

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he is banning three of the United States' leading news broadcasters and publishers - CNN, MS Now and Politico - from the White House. The 79-year-old announced the decision in a Truth Social post on Friday. Trump speaks during a Rose Garden dinner at the White House in Washington, DC, on September 17. (AFP)

Attacking the outlets as "fake news," Trump said that they “shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES,” adding that the ban is “effective immediately.” He cited three outlets alleged “constant ‘reporting’ FAKE NEWS” as the reason.

No specific coverage was pointed out by the POTUS in the post. He added that more outlets could face similar bans in the coming days.

"I am proud to announce that, effective immediately, I am banning Fake News CNN, MSNOW (who recently changed their name from MSNBC due to lack of viewership and credibility!), and Politico (The recipients of an illegal and ridiculous $8 Million Dollar subscription, an All Time Record, directly from the United States Government, under Crooked Joe Biden, in order to keep them “alive.” Seems like corruption to me!), from the White House as a result of their constant “reporting” FAKE NEWS!" Trump wrote in the Truth Social post.

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“Media Outlets shouldn’t be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they’re covering the President of the United States, the Trump Administration, or the United States of America. Other Fake News Media Outlets to follow,” he added.

Could Trump Really Execute The Ban? This isn't the first time Trump has tried to ban leading media outlets from the White House Press Pool. In February 2025, Trump banned the Associated Press (AP) from the White House. AP challenged the decision at a federal court and the case is still ongoing.

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In their reportage of Trump's latest whim to ban the three networks, AP noted that Trump is “especially keen” to ban CNN. A ban on CNN would mean that the five-network television pool that travels with Trump and keeps track of all his moves will be "significantly upended."

Notably, after the 2025 ban, AP was removed from the press pool. Meaning the outlet now does not have access to the pool, even as the legal challenge to the order continues. If the latest ban is executed by Trump, then CNN, Politico, and MS Now could also challenge it in court. But, till a decision is made, they will be kept out of the press pool, especially amidst the impending midterm elections.