Western astrology says this September 2026 event could affect love and relationships, according to an astrologer

Venus has moved into Scorpio, and according to Western astrology, this September 2026 transit could bring more intensity to your love life, relationships and finances. Read what the Venus in Scorpio transit brings for each zodiac sign.

Venus entered Scorpio on September 10, 2026, at 4:09 a.m. EDT. The planet will remain connected with Scorpio through January 7, 2027, with its long stay linked to Venus retrograde, which begins on October 3.

A US-based astrologer, Tetiana Tsvil of Nebula, shares with Hindustan Times that Venus in Scorpio can deepen your need for trust, intimacy and a stronger emotional connection. But the same intensity can also bring jealousy, possessiveness or attempts to control a partner when trust feels uncertain.

Also Read When is the next retrograde in 2026? Retrogrades arrive as the internet looks back

What does Venus in Scorpio mean for love? If you are in a relationship, you may find yourself wanting more than surface-level conversations during this transit.

Astrologer Tsvil says Venus in Scorpio can bring hidden feelings and trust issues to the surface. You may feel ready to talk about intimacy, boundaries or expectations that you have avoided discussing.

If you feel jealous or uncertain, try talking about what is bothering you instead of trying to control your partner. A direct conversation can help you understand what is really happening.

Will Venus in Scorpio affect your finances? According to Tsvil, shared resources, debts, investments, major expenses and other financial obligations can become more important while Venus moves through Scorpio.

Tsvil recommends planning rather than acting on impulse, especially when a financial choice carries long-term consequences.

How could Venus in Scorpio affect your zodiac sign? For Aries, shared money, debt, intimacy and trust may need attention. Taurus could feel a stronger pull toward emotional closeness and honest relationship talks. Gemini may need to rethink work routines and responsibilities.

For Cancer, romance and creativity could feel more intense, while Leo may turn attention toward home and family. Virgo could experience stronger emotions around communication and important conversations.

For Libra, money and personal values become a key theme. Scorpio may feel more confident, attractive and ready to rethink what they want from relationships.

Sagittarius may need more solitude and time to process old emotions. Capricorn could reassess friendships and social connections. Aquarius may experience stronger feelings around career and reputation, while Pisces could feel drawn toward travel, learning and new experiences.