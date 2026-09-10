When is the next retrograde in 2026? Retrogrades arrive as the internet looks back

The internet is having a serious ’80s moment. Social media users are using AI to turn current selfies into retro portraits, complete with big hair, vintage clothes, film grain and old-school studio settings. The trend has spread across Instagram and X, giving users a chance to imagine themselves in a decade they may or may not have lived through. Uranus retrograde on September 10, 2026

The timing also offers an interesting astrology peg. Uranus turns retrograde on September 10, 2026, and the next major planetary retrograde is Venus retrograde, which begins October 3 and runs through November 13, according to Western astrology.

For astrology followers, Venus retrograde is traditionally linked with reviewing relationships, values, beauty and personal preferences. That makes it an interesting backdrop to a moment when social media is suddenly asking people to look backwards.

When is the next retrograde in 2026? If you are following the major retrogrades still ahead this year, Venus is the next one.

Venus retrograde: October 3 to November 13

Mercury retrograde: October 24 to November 13

Jupiter retrograde: December 12, 2026 to April 12, 2027

Venus begins its retrograde in Scorpio before moving back toward Libra, according to Cafe Astrology. Mercury will then enter its third retrograde of 2026 on October 24 in Scorpio. It ends on November 13.

Why does Venus retrograde matter in astrology? In Western astrology, Venus is linked with relationships, attraction, aesthetics, money and personal values. During its retrograde, astrologers often interpret the period as a time to reconsider what and who you value.

That does not mean Venus retrograde causes relationship problems or makes you return to the past. Those are astrological interpretations rather than scientific findings.

Instead, you can use the period as a prompt to ask yourself a few simple questions: Are your relationships still working for you? Has your taste changed? Are you spending money on things you actually value?

What does the ’80s trend have to do with it? The connection is less about predicting that Venus retrograde will cause nostalgia and more about looking at why nostalgia is resonating right now.

The viral AI trend lets you create an imaginary version of yourself from another era. You can see yourself with a different hairstyle, wardrobe and visual identity without actually having lived through that period.

A recent Financial Times report used the word "anemoia” for nostalgia for a time you never personally experienced. The report linked the growing interest in retro aesthetics among Gen Z to a desire for something more tangible and authentic in an increasingly digital and AI-driven world.

That makes the current ’80s fascination more than a fashion moment. It also raises a question about identity: Why do you sometimes feel drawn to a version of life you never actually experienced?

A chance to rethink what you value Astrology cannot establish that a retrograde causes people to become nostalgic. But if you follow astrology, a Venus retrograde can offer a useful reflective theme.

Maybe it is the slower pace associated with old photographs. Maybe it is the imperfect look of film. Maybe it is the idea of meeting people without everything being documented online. As Venus moves retrograde this fall, the astrology interpretation points toward reassessment. The viral ’80s trend is already doing something similar in a very modern way: using new technology to look backwards and imagine a different version of yourself.