Uranus retrograde 2026: Western astrology says it may be time to rethink what you believe online

Uranus turns retrograde in Gemini on September 10, bringing a fresh focus on information, communication and the way you form opinions, according to Western astrology. Uranus Retrograde

The planet will remain retrograde until February 8, 2027. Astrologers are linking this period with a review of ideas and information, making it a timely moment to look again at what you read, share and believe online.

Also Read Zero retrogrades until May 7, 2026: A celebrity astrologer shares how to make the most of this 'most productive' phase

When does the next retrograde begin in 2026? Uranus retrograde on September 10, 2026, at 2:27 p.m. EDT, according to Cafe Astrology. It will turn directly on February 8, 2027.

For US readers, the key dates are:

Starts: September 10, 2026

Time: 2:27 p.m. EDT

Sign: Gemini

Ends: February 8, 2027

Duration: Nearly five months

Uranus is linked in Western astrology with disruption, innovation and sudden shifts. Gemini is traditionally connected with communication, information and ideas. Put the two together, and astrologers are looking closely at how you process a rapidly changing information environment.

Also Read Sadhguru on the New Moon: Why is Amavasya spiritually significant?

What does Uranus retrograde in Gemini mean? A uS-based astrologer Molly McCord, says Uranus in Gemini is changing how people think, communicate, receive information and make choices. In her September 2026 forecast, she suggests that the retrograde can prompt you to reconsider plans, opinions and decisions when new information comes to light.

Why are astrologers talking about social media? McCord specifically connects this Uranus retrograde with possible changes in social media trends, online interactions and what people share publicly.

Astrologer Sarah Starr takes a similar view, describing the transit as a period for reconsidering the information you consume and questioning where your ideas came from. She also connects Uranus in Gemini with broader changes involving technology, media, education and artificial intelligence.

What could Uranus retrograde reveal? Another US-based celebrity astrologer and tarot reader, Lisa Stardust, writes on Astrology.com, describes this Uranus retrograde as a period when beliefs can shift and previously accepted ideas may come under pressure. Her forecast also highlights the United States' Uranus return, adding a broader political and social layer to the transit from an astrological perspective.

Meanwhile, astrologer Pam Younghan says Uranus is unusually close to its station degree through much of September, which she interprets as making its energy feel more noticeable. She associates the period with nervousness, anticipation and unexpected developments.

Western astrology cannot predict whether a particular post, trend or belief will prove true. But if you use this retrograde as a reminder to question your assumptions, check your sources and make room for new information, you can turn the symbolism of Uranus in Gemini into a useful personal reset.